OnePlus Nord Buds 3r has received a new colour option in India. The new colour variant will be available for purcahse during the upcoming OnePlus Festive Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones debuted last year in two shades. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is advertised to offer up to 54 hours of battery life along with the charging case. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Price in India, Offers, Availability

OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 3r in a new Jade Mist shade. It is priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. The new colour variant joins the existing Aura Blue and Ash Black finishes that have already been available in India since the launch of the earphones in August 2025.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Jade Mist variant will be available for purchase starting October 8. Shoppers can grab it for an effective price of Rs. 1,599 with applicable bank offers and special price discounts.

It is confirmed to be available through OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app and OnePlus Experience Stores. The earphones will also be sold via Amazon and Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics and other retail partners. It will be available during the OnePlus Festive Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Features

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r features 12.4mm, titanium-coated dynamic drivers. It comes with Sound Master EQ with three preset EQ modes. It has dual microphones and offers an environmental noise cancellation feature. The earphones have a six-band equaliser.

With compatible OnePlus smartphones, the Nord Buds 3r offers OnePlus 3D Audio. It has an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

For connectivity, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r has Bluetooth 5.4. It also claims to offer 47ms latency in Game Mode. The earphones support Dual-device Connection, allowing users to connect them with two compatible devices. You can also use the Google Fast Pair feature. It also offers Tap 2 Take and Find My Earbuds features.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is claimed to deliver up to 54 hours of total playback when combined with the charging case.