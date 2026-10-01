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OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Gets Jade Mist Colour Variant in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r earphones are now offered in three colour options in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2026 19:16 IST
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Gets Jade Mist Colour Variant in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r offer up to 54 hours of total playback

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3r has received a new colour option
  • Earbuds feature 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3r carry an IP55 rating
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OnePlus Nord Buds 3r has received a new colour option in India. The new colour variant will be available for purcahse during the upcoming OnePlus Festive Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones debuted last year in two shades. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is advertised to offer up to 54 hours of battery life along with the charging case. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Price in India, Offers, Availability

OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 3r in a new Jade Mist shade. It is priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. The new colour variant joins the existing Aura Blue and Ash Black finishes that have already been available in India since the launch of the earphones in August 2025.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Jade Mist variant will be available for purchase starting October 8. Shoppers can grab it for an effective price of Rs. 1,599 with applicable bank offers and special price discounts.

It is confirmed to be available through OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app and OnePlus Experience Stores. The earphones will also be sold via Amazon and Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics and other retail partners. It will be available during the OnePlus Festive Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Features

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r features 12.4mm, titanium-coated dynamic drivers. It comes with Sound Master EQ with three preset EQ modes. It has dual microphones and offers an environmental noise cancellation feature. The earphones have a six-band equaliser.

With compatible OnePlus smartphones, the Nord Buds 3r offers OnePlus 3D Audio. It has an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

For connectivity, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r has Bluetooth 5.4. It also claims to offer 47ms latency in Game Mode. The earphones support Dual-device Connection, allowing users to connect them with two compatible devices. You can also use the Google Fast Pair feature. It also offers Tap 2 Take and Find My Earbuds features.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is claimed to deliver up to 54 hours of total playback when combined with the charging case.

FAQOnePlus Nord Buds 3R FAQs
What are the main features of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r?
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r features 12.4 mm drivers and supports AAC, and SBC Audio Codec. It offers up to 43 hours of total playback time (including the charging case), with up to 9 hours on a single charge. The earbuds do not support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and come with features like touch controls, voice assistant support, low latency mode, and more. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r uses Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and is rated IP55 for water and dust resistance. It is available in 2 colour options.
When was the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r released?
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r was launched on August 26, 2025.
Where can I buy the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r?
You can buy the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r through the official Oneplus website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
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Further reading: OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Price in India, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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