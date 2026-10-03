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Best Compact Smartphones to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale

If you are looking to upgrade your phone this festive season but do not want a big device, here are some compact smartphones worth considering.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 October 2026 16:00 IST
Best Compact Smartphones to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale

iPhone 17 is still one of the best compact smartphones to buy, despite the price hike

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Highlights
  • Amazon and Flipkart festive sales begin early next month
  • iPhone 17 starts at Rs. 79,999 during the Flipkart sale
  • Google Pixel 11's effective price will drop to Rs. 69,999
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Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up for their biggest festive sales of the year. The Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days sales are set to begin early next month, bringing discounts across smartphones and other electronics. Flipkart's sale event will begin on October 9, with early access for eligible customers starting October 8, while Amazon's Great Indian Festival will commence on October 8. If you are looking to upgrade your phone this festive season but do not want a big device, here are some compact smartphones worth considering.

iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 is among the more compact smartphones in Apple's current lineup, even though it has a slightly larger display than its predecessor. It sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion. The phone measures 149.6 x 71.5 x 7.95 mm and weighs 177g. It also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

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Under the hood, the iPhone 17 is powered by Apple's A19 chipset and runs iOS 26. It features a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera and a 48-megapixel Fusion ultrawide camera, while an 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera is placed on the front. Apple claims up to 30 hours of video playback.

iPhone 17 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, up to 120Hz
  • Processor: Apple A19
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB/512GB
  • Cameras: 48-megapixel main + 48-megapixel ultrawide rear; 18-megapixel front
  • Battery and charging: Up to 30 hours of video playback; 40W

iPhone 17 Price in India

The iPhone 17 was launched in India at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB variant, but its price has since been hiked to Rs. 99,900. Flipkart has now revealed that the iPhone 17 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 79,999 during the Big Billion Days Sale 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S25

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is one of the more compact flagship smartphones in Samsung's Galaxy S series from last year. It features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset measures 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm and weighs around 162g. Samsung also gives it an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S25 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. Its camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. There is also a 12-megapixel front camera. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, Up to 512GB Storage
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel main + 12-megapixel ultrawide + 10-megapixel 3x telephoto rear; 12-megapixel front
  • Battery and charging: 4,000mAh; 25W

Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 was launched in India starting at Rs. 80,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the platform has teased a starting price in the Rs. 5X,XXX range for the Galaxy S25. The exact sale price has not been disclosed yet.

Google Pixel 10a

The Google Pixel 10a is the most affordable smartphone in this list. It combines a relatively compact design with a 6.3-inch Actua display. The pOLED panel has a 1080x2424-pixel resolution and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone measures 153.9 x 73 x 9mm and weighs 183g. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and an IP68 rating.

The Pixel 10a is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It gets a 48-megapixel wide camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera on the rear, while a 13-megapixel selfie camera sits on the front. The phone packs a 5,100mAh battery and supports up to 45W wired charging.

Google Pixel 10a Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch Actua pOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Google Tensor G4
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB
  • Cameras: 48-megapixel wide + 13-megapixel ultrawide rear; 13-megapixel front
  • Battery and charging: 5,100mAh; 45W

Google Pixel 10a Price in India

The Google Pixel 10a is currently listed in India at Rs. 55,999 for its sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026, the Pixel 10a will be available at an effective price of Rs. 39,999 after applicable offers.

Vivo X300 FE

The Vivo X300 FE is another compact option, with a 6.31-inch AMOLED display and a narrow 71.76mm body. It measures 150.83 x 71.76 x 7.99mm and weighs around 191g. The display supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and can reach up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The X300 FE is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Its Zeiss-tuned camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.

Vivo X300 FE Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB RAM, Up to 512GB
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel main + 50-megapixel telephoto + 8-megapixel ultrawide rear; 50-megapixel front
  • Battery and charging: 6,500mAh; 90W

Vivo X300 FE Price in India

The Vivo X300 FE starts at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 89,999, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 99,999. Vivo has not yet announced a specific sale price for the X300 FE during the Amazon Great Indian Festival or Flipkart Big Billion Days.

Google Pixel 11

The Google Pixel 11 retains a relatively compact footprint while offering a 6.3-inch AMOLED display. The Full-HD+ panel supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone measures 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm and weighs 197g. It also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Pixel 11 runs on Google's Tensor G6 chipset, paired with a Titan M3 security chip. It gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto camera. A 10.5-megapixel selfie camera is placed on the front. The phone packs a 4,985mAh battery and supports 30W wired and 25W Qi 2.2 PixelSnap wireless charging.

Google Pixel 11 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Google Tensor G6
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, Up to 512GB
  • Cameras: 48-megapixel main + 13-megapixel ultrawide + 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto rear; 10.5-megapixel front
  • Battery and charging: 4,985mAh; 30W

Google Pixel 11 Price in India

The Google Pixel 11 starts at Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 512GB version is priced at Rs. 1,04,999. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026, the Pixel 11 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 69,999 after applicable offers.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel 10a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimalist and compact design
  • Bright HDR-certified display
  • Reliable still camera performance
  • Clean UI with handy AI features
  • 7 years of updates
  • Wireless charging
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick display borders
  • Average video recording quality
Read detailed Google Pixel 10a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh and premium IP69-rated design
  • Lighter Telephoto Extender Gen 2 works well
  • Vibrant 120Hz LTPO display
  • OriginOS 6 is highly customisable
  • Good raw performance
  • 40W wireless charging
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average selfie camera
  • No HDR video recording option
  • Gets hot when recording video
Read detailed Vivo X300 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Google Pixel 11

Google Pixel 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and comfortable design
  • Good camera performance
  • Clean and polished Android 17 experience
  • Seven years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • No variable refresh rate on the display
  • Gaming performance falls behind rivals
  • Still requires charge at the end of the day
Read detailed Google Pixel 11 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G6
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4985mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
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Further reading: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart sale, Amazon sale, iPhone 17, Google Pixel 10a, Samsung Galaxy S25, Vivo X300 FE, Google Pixel 11
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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