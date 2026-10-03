Best Compact Smartphones to Buy During Amazon, Flipkart Sale

Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up for their biggest festive sales of the year. The Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days sales are set to begin early next month, bringing discounts across smartphones and other electronics. Flipkart's sale event will begin on October 9, with early access for eligible customers starting October 8, while Amazon's Great Indian Festival will commence on October 8. If you are looking to upgrade your phone this festive season but do not want a big device, here are some compact smartphones worth considering.

iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 is among the more compact smartphones in Apple's current lineup, even though it has a slightly larger display than its predecessor. It sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion. The phone measures 149.6 x 71.5 x 7.95 mm and weighs 177g. It also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 is powered by Apple's A19 chipset and runs iOS 26. It features a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera and a 48-megapixel Fusion ultrawide camera, while an 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera is placed on the front. Apple claims up to 30 hours of video playback.

iPhone 17 Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, up to 120Hz

Processor: Apple A19

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB/512GB

Cameras: 48-megapixel main + 48-megapixel ultrawide rear; 18-megapixel front

Battery and charging: Up to 30 hours of video playback; 40W

iPhone 17 Price in India

The iPhone 17 was launched in India at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB variant, but its price has since been hiked to Rs. 99,900. Flipkart has now revealed that the iPhone 17 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 79,999 during the Big Billion Days Sale 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S25

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is one of the more compact flagship smartphones in Samsung's Galaxy S series from last year. It features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset measures 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm and weighs around 162g. Samsung also gives it an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S25 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. Its camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. There is also a 12-megapixel front camera. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Key Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, Up to 512GB Storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel main + 12-megapixel ultrawide + 10-megapixel 3x telephoto rear; 12-megapixel front

Battery and charging: 4,000mAh; 25W

Samsung Galaxy S25 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 was launched in India starting at Rs. 80,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the platform has teased a starting price in the Rs. 5X,XXX range for the Galaxy S25. The exact sale price has not been disclosed yet.

Google Pixel 10a

The Google Pixel 10a is the most affordable smartphone in this list. It combines a relatively compact design with a 6.3-inch Actua display. The pOLED panel has a 1080x2424-pixel resolution and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone measures 153.9 x 73 x 9mm and weighs 183g. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and an IP68 rating.

The Pixel 10a is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It gets a 48-megapixel wide camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera on the rear, while a 13-megapixel selfie camera sits on the front. The phone packs a 5,100mAh battery and supports up to 45W wired charging.

Google Pixel 10a Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Actua pOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Google Tensor G4

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB

Cameras: 48-megapixel wide + 13-megapixel ultrawide rear; 13-megapixel front

Battery and charging: 5,100mAh; 45W

Google Pixel 10a Price in India

The Google Pixel 10a is currently listed in India at Rs. 55,999 for its sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026, the Pixel 10a will be available at an effective price of Rs. 39,999 after applicable offers.

Vivo X300 FE

The Vivo X300 FE is another compact option, with a 6.31-inch AMOLED display and a narrow 71.76mm body. It measures 150.83 x 71.76 x 7.99mm and weighs around 191g. The display supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and can reach up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The X300 FE is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Its Zeiss-tuned camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.

Vivo X300 FE Key Specifications

Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM and Storage: 8GB/12GB RAM, Up to 512GB

Cameras: 50-megapixel main + 50-megapixel telephoto + 8-megapixel ultrawide rear; 50-megapixel front

Battery and charging: 6,500mAh; 90W

Vivo X300 FE Price in India

The Vivo X300 FE starts at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 89,999, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 99,999. Vivo has not yet announced a specific sale price for the X300 FE during the Amazon Great Indian Festival or Flipkart Big Billion Days.

Google Pixel 11

The Google Pixel 11 retains a relatively compact footprint while offering a 6.3-inch AMOLED display. The Full-HD+ panel supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone measures 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm and weighs 197g. It also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Pixel 11 runs on Google's Tensor G6 chipset, paired with a Titan M3 security chip. It gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto camera. A 10.5-megapixel selfie camera is placed on the front. The phone packs a 4,985mAh battery and supports 30W wired and 25W Qi 2.2 PixelSnap wireless charging.

Google Pixel 11 Key Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Google Tensor G6

RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM, Up to 512GB

Cameras: 48-megapixel main + 13-megapixel ultrawide + 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto rear; 10.5-megapixel front

Battery and charging: 4,985mAh; 30W

Google Pixel 11 Price in India

The Google Pixel 11 starts at Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 512GB version is priced at Rs. 1,04,999. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026, the Pixel 11 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 69,999 after applicable offers.