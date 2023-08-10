Technology News

NFT Apps on Get No Respite as US Supreme Court Denies Epic Games’ Plea on Apple’s App Store Payment Rules

The decision comes as a setback for Epic Games, publishers of Fortnite, and Web3 app developers who await changes in Apple’s App Store policies.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 August 2023 17:10 IST
NFT Apps on Get No Respite as US Supreme Court Denies Epic Games’ Plea on Apple’s App Store Payment Rules

Photo Credit: Reuters

Epic Games has been in a legal battle with Apple over its App Store payment rules since 2020

Highlights
  • Apple takes a 30 percent cut on purchases made within iOS apps
  • Apple has time and again been criticised for its ‘anti-Web3’ policies
  • For now, NFT apps need to process payments for iOS users via Apple Pay

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday denied Epic Games' stringent App Store payment rules that prevent developers from introducing alternate payment methods for in-app purchases. The court declined to let a federal judge's injunction take effect that could force the iPhone maker to change payment practices in its lucrative App Store. The court's ruling lets Apple keep its strict App Store payment rules in place for now. The decision comes as a setback for Epic Games, publishers of popular Battle Royale video game Fortnite, and Web3 app developers who await changes in Apple's App Store policies.

Apple only processes purchases and in-app transactions for App Store-listed apps via Apple Pay, which not only restricts users to make these purchases in fiat currencies, but also levies a 30 percent commission fee on overall transactions.

Apple's AppStore policies have time and again been called out for supressing Web3 players. Since the digital assets sector carries along an infamous reputation of being volatile, Apple maintains strict rules on the platform to safeguard iOS users from exposing themselves to the financial risks posed by virtual assets like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The iPhone maker has maintained its stance despite receiving stark criticism from community members.

In its plea, Epic Games had requested the US Supreme Court to lift a decision by the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals that effectively delayed implementing an injunction issued by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers barring certain App Store rules. Essentially, the video game publisher wished that its users should be able to invest in in-game assets via online payment apps that are not linked to the Apple ecosystem, thus circumnavigating the steep 30 percent cut Apple collects on all purchases.

In April this year, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals had upheld a previous ruling that said that Apple's policies did in fact breach California's competition laws by forcing users to only use its payment platform to process purchases inside apps available on the App Store.

At the time, the court had also said that Apple's restrictive payment rules for iOS app developers not only harmed their businesses but also meddled with consumer engagement on these apps.

Meanwhile, Apple's tussle with Web3 apps have been making it headlines, too. Back in May, for instance, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant engaged in a spat with two non-custodial digital wallet providers, Zeus and Damus. In both these cases, Apple has said that these apps violate its App Store policies.

On the contrary, Apple's rival Google has updated its Play Store policy. Google's Play Store now officially allows video game publishers to facilitate the sale of NFTs in its store. It has updated its ‘Real-Money Gambling, Games, and Contests' policy, that now requires developers to complete filling out a declaration for apps that lets users deal in digital assets.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, Crypto, Apple, iOS, App Store, Epic Games
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Disney+ to Start Cracking Down on Account and Password Sharing in 2024, Loses 12.5 Million Hotstar Subscribers

Related Stories

NFT Apps on Get No Respite as US Supreme Court Denies Epic Games’ Plea on Apple’s App Store Payment Rules
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Might Get 6GB RAM, A17 Bionic SoC Specifications Leak Online
  2. OnePlus Phones With This Issue Get Lifetime Screen Warranty in India: Report
  3. Jio Launches Independence Offer Prepaid Plan With 2.5GB Daily Data: Details
  4. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  5. Vivo Pad Air Tablet With 11.5-Inch Display Announced: Details
  6. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to Launch Next Week; Design Officially Revealed
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: See Who Won Folding Test
  8. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Scheduled to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Made in Heaven Season 2 to Only Murders in the Building 3: Top Web Series to Watch This Week
  10. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Launch With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V29e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Leaked
  2. NFT Apps on Get No Respite as US Supreme Court Denies Epic Games’ Plea on Apple’s App Store Payment Rules
  3. Disney+ to Start Cracking Down on Account and Password Sharing in 2024, Loses 12.5 Million Hotstar Subscribers
  4. Zee-Sony Merger Approved by NCLT, Paving Way For Creation of $10 Billion Media Company
  5. Meta's Threads Gets Three New Features This Week; Web Version In Development
  6. India Electric Mobility Council Urges Government to Continue EV Sector Incentives, Warns Impact on Sales
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Beats Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in Folding Test, Survives Over 4,00,000 Folds
  8. Reliance Jio Introduces Independence Offer Prepaid Recharge Plan at Rs. 2,999: All Details
  9. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G India Launch Confirmed: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Jailer, Starring Rajinikanth, Is Out Today in Theatres: Plot, Box Office Estimates, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.