Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Epic's Bid to Let App Store Order Take Effect in Apple Case Refused by US Supreme Court

Epic's Bid to Let App Store Order Take Effect in Apple Case Refused by US Supreme Court

Epic filed an antitrust lawsuit in 2020, accusing Apple of acting as an illegal monopolist by requiring consumers to get apps through its App Store.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 August 2023 23:44 IST
Epic's Bid to Let App Store Order Take Effect in Apple Case Refused by US Supreme Court

Rogers in 2021 rejected Epic's antitrust claims against Apple

Highlights
  • The 9th Circuit in April had upheld the injunction
  • The judge's injunction required Apple to let app developers provide links
  • Apple told 9th Circuit that Rogers had erred in prohibiting it

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday dealt a setback to Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite, in its legal battle against Apple, declining to let a federal judge's injunction take effect that could force the iPhone maker to change payment practices in its lucrative App Store

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan, acting for the Supreme Court, denied Epic's request to lift a decision by the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals that effectively delayed implementing an injunction issued by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers barring certain App Store rules, while Apple pursues a Supreme Court appeal. 

The 9th Circuit in April had upheld the injunction but in July put that decision on hold. Kagan handles emergency matters for the Supreme Court arising from a group of states including California. 

Epic filed an antitrust lawsuit in 2020, accusing Apple of acting as an illegal monopolist by requiring consumers to get apps through its App Store and buy digital content inside an app using its own system — for which it charges up to a 30 percent commission.

Rogers in 2021 rejected Epic's antitrust claims against Apple. But the judge found that Apple violated California's unfair competition law by barring developers from "steering" users to make digital purchases that bypass Apple's in-app system, which Epic could save them money with lower commissions. 

The judge's injunction required Apple to let app developers provide links and buttons that direct consumers to other ways to pay for digital content that they use in their apps. 

In seeking to pause the injunction from taking effect while it readies an appeal to the Supreme Court, Apple told the 9th Circuit that Rogers had erred in prohibiting it from enforcing its rules against all app developers in the United States, rather than just Epic. 

"Apple will be required to change its business model to comply with the injunction before judicial review has been completed," the company told the 9th Circuit. "The undisputed evidence establishes that the injunction will limit Apple's ability to protect users from fraud, scams, malware, spyware, and objectionable content."

Epic told the Supreme Court that the 9th Circuit's standard for putting cases on hold is "far too lenient."

© Thomson Reuters 2023

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Epic Games, Apple, App Store, Fortnite
News Organisations Call for Regulations on Content Use by AI Makers, Reveals Letter
US Government Launches Cyber Contest on AI to Find and Fix Security Flaws

Related Stories

Epic's Bid to Let App Store Order Take Effect in Apple Case Refused by US Supreme Court
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Launch With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  2. Imax and Laser Projection Cost More in Theatres, but It’s Worth It
  3. iQoo 12 5G Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  4. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  5. iPhone 15 Series USB Type-C Connectors, Purported Case Leak Ahead of Debut
  6. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Scheduled to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Vivo Pad Air Tablet With 11.5-Inch Display Announced: Details
  8. Xiaomi Pad 6 Max Listed on Geekbench Site With This Snapdragon SoC
  9. Made in Heaven Season 2 to Only Murders in the Building 3: Top Web Series to Watch This Week
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get a New 3x Telephoto Sensor
#Latest Stories
  1. Digital Personal Data Protection Law Expected to Be Implemented Within 10 Months: IT Minister
  2. US Government Launches Cyber Contest on AI to Find and Fix Security Flaws
  3. Epic's Bid to Let App Store Order Take Effect in Apple Case Refused by US Supreme Court
  4. News Organisations Call for Regulations on Content Use by AI Makers, Reveals Letter
  5. Apple Music Reportedly Rolling Out Discovery Station to Subscribers: Details
  6. Eicher Partners With Amazon to Deploy Electric Trucks for Middle, Last-Mile Deliveries
  7. Binance Gets Fully Licenced in Pro-Bitcoin El Salvador Amid Tussle with US SEC
  8. PS5 Cloud Streaming Beta Rolls Out to Select PS Plus Premium Members: 4K Support, Save Syncing
  9. Rajya Sabha Passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill: Details
  10. Vivo Pad Air With 11.5-Inch 144Hz Display, 8,500mAh Battery Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.