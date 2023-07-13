Technology News

Google Play Store Clarifies Dos and Don'ts for Video Game Apps Wishing to Sell NFTs

Google Play Store has updated its ‘Real-Money Gambling, Games, and Contests’ policy.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 July 2023 14:00 IST
Google Play Store Clarifies Dos and Don'ts for Video Game Apps Wishing to Sell NFTs

Photo Credit: Reuters

Cryptocurrency, Google Play Store, Non Fungible Tokens, NFTs

Highlights
  • Developers with NFT-related games need to be transparent with Google
  • Game developers will have to fill a declaration form
  • Game apps have until August 31 to submit their declarations with Google

Google has updated its policies for the Play Store, mainly to add more clarity to video game publishers that bring along the option to engage with digital assets like NFTs. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are digital collectibles, inscribed on blockchains, and based on anything ranging from cartoon characters to artworks, song, images, and other media files. Since their prices can be subject to fluctuations, companies like Apple and Google exercise serious caution against exposing their users to financial risks.

Google now officially allows video game publishers to facilitate the sale of NFTs on its Play Store. It has updated its ‘Real-Money Gambling, Games, and Contests' policy that now requires developers to complete filling out a declaration for apps that lets users deal in digital assets.

“We're updating our policy to open new ways to transact blockchain-based digital content within apps and games on Google Play. We're requiring that apps be transparent with users about tokenized digital assets. And while tokenised assets are meant to build more enriched, immersive experiences, as an added user protection, developers may not promote or glamorise any potential earning from playing or trading activities,” said a post published by Google on the Android Developers Blog.

With this update to the Play Store policy, Google is making it very clear that it will not tolerate app developers engaging in deceptive behaviour.

The search engine giant expects complete transparency from video game publishers making their products available on the platform. Developers will need to make sure that the functions of their games will need to be explained clearly to the users.

All apps on Play Store that offer financial services will need to complete filling this declaration form put in place by Google.

Existing video game publishers have until August 31 to submit the declaration as well as the documents supporting their claims about their business practices.

“For example, developers should not offer purchases where the value of the NFT users receive is not clear at the time of purchase. This includes, but is not limited to, offering mechanisms to receive randomised blockchain-based items from a purchase such as 'loot boxes',” Google's blog noted.

The search engine giant said it has made updates to its Play Store policy after consulting industry players.

Reddit's senior engineering manager Matt Williamson commented on Google's policy upgrade saying such practices will increase the trust of users.

“We partnered with Google to help update their policy, aimed at creating a level playing field that promotes user trust, and responsible usage of blockchain technology. By setting clear guidelines, we can ensure that our users make informed decisions while enjoying immersive experiences,” Williamson said.

While Google is taking proactive steps to accommodate the blockchain industry, Apple is trying to keep Web3 related apps far away at bay.

Just last June, the iPhone-maker restricted the presence of two Bitcoin wallet providers — Zeus and Damus — on Apple's App Store.

Zeus and Damus, both, are non-custodial wallets. Apple, meanwhile, requires apps related to crypto transactions to be registered on centralised exchanges, most of which provide custodial wallet services, keeping users' private keys in their own storage.

Last year, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong had also expressed disappointment over the existing App Store rules, which he said hindered the ease of integrating new payment options other than Apple Pay for pro-Web3 developers.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Crypto, Google, Apps, Android
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360.
