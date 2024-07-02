Technology News

Average NFT Sale Prices Fell Nearly 60 Percent in Second Quarter of 2024: Report

The average sale price of an NFT in March stood at $193 and sunk to $79.17 in June.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 July 2024 20:55 IST
Average NFT Sale Prices Fell Nearly 60 Percent in Second Quarter of 2024: Report

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ @Gerd Altmann

Between January and July this year, the average NFT price dropped from $109.98 to $90.58

Highlights
  • Number of unique NFT buyers and sellers have also dropped
  • DMarket, Crypto Punks, and Gods Unchained Cards among top collections
  • Brands are still flocking to NFTs to revamp marketing strategies
Advertisement

The market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is witnessing a significant downturn in sales around the world. The most recent data by Cryptoslam showed that the average sale prices of NFTs have slipped by nearly 60 percent between March and June this year. The average price of an NFT around March was $193 (roughly Rs. 16,100), whereas in June, the price sunk to $79.17 (roughly Rs. 6,604).

Cryptoslam stats show NFT market status

As per CryptoSlam, The average NFT sale price dropped 59.11 percent in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the first quarter. The total sales volume, too, fell sharply — down from $1,604,580,523.51 (please add INR conversion) in March 2024 to $462,260,209.09 (please add INR conversion) in June. The number of unique NFT buyers, on the other hand, stood at 10,83,490 around March this year, but the figure reduced to 9,98,138 in June.

Meanwhile, the number of unique NFT sellers tumbled from 6,75,306 in March to 4,75,999 in June. The figures clearly indicate that the NFT market is undergoing a significant downfall with only a few collections managing to attract buyers.

The Pizza BRC-20 NFTs, built atop the Bitcoin blockchain, has topped CryptoSlam's list of NFT collections that have seen a rise in sales volume over the last 30 days. DMarket, Crypto Punks, and Gods Unchained Cards secured the second, third, and fourth rankings, respectively, on the list.

The NFT market has seen multiple ups and downs over the last few years. Between 2022 and 2023, international celebrities like Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, and Paris Hilton among others spent thousands of dollars on purchasing trendy digital collectibles while multiple renowned brands like Lufthansa Airlines and Casio Watch added NFTs to their rewards programmes and metaverse initiatives.

Around December 2023, the hype around BTC ETFs in the US had added more buzz to the NFT market – but that was clearly short lived.

As per the latest data, in January this year, the average price of an NFT was $109 (roughly Rs. 9,096) but as of July 2, the a4verage NFT price has fallen to $92.11 (roughly Rs. 7,687).

It remains unclear if and when the NFT market would see any improvements given that their categorisation as digital assets or securities remains a debated topic in several nations.

Recent developments in NFT arena

NFTs are digital collectibles that are built on blockchain networks and can be inspired by an array of things like game characters, artists, drawings, cartoons, and even video content. The buyer of an NFT gets complete ownership and can choose to hold it, trade it, or sell it. Often, NFTs are loaded with virtual benefits and rewards from brands, gaming ecosystems, and artists.

In April 2024, Samsung partnered with Wilder World metaverse game to offer NFT rewards to the buyers of its Web3 TV bundle packs.

In India, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) unveiled NFT tickets for Lucknow to Delhi train travel as Holi-themed digital souvenirs.

In fact, Japanese tech giant Sony is trying to create a new category of NFTs, called SuperNFTs, that are created when players of its gaming ecosystem combine all their in-game NFTs into one entity. Several brands like Nike and Adidas have reworked their marketing strategies to include NFTs as a way to connect with a younger customer base.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, NFT sales
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition Launched in India; MSI Claw Availability Announced

Related Stories

Average NFT Sale Prices Fell Nearly 60 Percent in Second Quarter of 2024: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch
  2. CMF Phone 1 Confirmed to Get a 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Dates Announced: Here's What to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon
  5. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
#Latest Stories
  1. Average NFT Sale Prices Fell Nearly 60 Percent in Second Quarter of 2024: Report
  2. MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition Launched in India; MSI Claw Availability Announced
  3. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch Teased, Might Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day
  4. Ajax Engineering Launches Enterprise-Grade AI Chatbot Concrete GPT for Industry-Focused Knowledge Sharing
  5. CMF Phone 1 to Get a 50-Megapixel Primary Main Camera; Design Details Also Revealed
  6. Xiaomi Announces Mobile Service Camps to Commemorate 10th Anniversary in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch
  8. Oppo A3 With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Anthropic to Fund Initiative to Develop New Third-Party AI Benchmarks to Assess AI Models
  10. Apple’s Brings Alternative Payment Options to Vision Pro in the EU with visionOS 1.2 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »