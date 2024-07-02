Technology News

Mudrex, KoinX Partner to Process Crypto Taxes for Users in India

KoinX is experimenting with income tax return (ITR) filing plans to make it part of the service portfolio.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2024 15:58 IST
Mudrex, KoinX Partner to Process Crypto Taxes for Users in India

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

KoinX will let users download VDA-compliant tax reports, which are essential for filing their ITRs

Highlights
  • Mudrex says it onboarded over a million users as of January
  • KoinX previously launched a crypto tax tool for Indian CAs
  • KoinX is competing with Taxnodes in the crypto tax sector
Advertisement

Mudrex, a crypto investment platform headquartered in Bengaluru, has entered into a partnership with crypto tax computing platform, KoinX. As part of the agreement between both firms, Mudrex users in India will be able to file their crypto taxes in time, before the upcoming deadline. In India, customers must pay taxes on cryptocurrency transactions, including a 1 percent tax deducted at source (TDS). The financial authorities are analysing the discipline of the Web3 sector, while regulation governing digital assets and cryptocurrencies is yet to be introduced by the government.

KoinX, Mudrex partnership for crypto tax filing

As part of this partnership, KoinX will offer its dashboard to Mudrex users to generate crypto tax reports. The dashboard is equipped with advanced algorithms to ease the process of computing crypto taxes for end users, according to the tax computing platform.

Moving forward, KoinX is experimenting with ITR filing plans to make it part of the service portfolio. “The plans are curated for individuals, investors, enterprises, and professionals. After selecting a tax plan, users receive guidance from a dedicated consultant, streamlining their tax preparation and filing process,” the company said on Tuesday.

After completing the tax computing process, KoinX will let users download VDA-compliant tax reports, which are essential for filing their ITRs.

“At KoinX, our mission is to simplify crypto tax compliance. This partnership intends to develop a more compliant and contented user base, contributing to the overall growth and maturity of the crypto industry in India,” KoinX founder Punit Agarwal said in a prepared statement.

Last December, Agarwal told Gadgets360 that if India's crypto circle keeps showing the authorities that it was disciplined about tax filings, the government make take a more supportive stance for the growth of the industry.

About India's tax regime

Crypto earnings taxed in India, which means that crypto holders in India pay a 30 percent tax on these incomes. Additionally, crypto traders and investors pay one percent TDS on each transaction, as per existing laws.

Last year, MoS (Finance) Pankaj Chaudhary stated that the TDS collection from crypto transactions reportedly amounted to $7.4 million (roughly Rs. 60 crore), between June and November 2022. This amount spiked by $11.6 million (roughly Rs. 95 crore) between November 2022 and April 2023, indicating a rise in crypto transactions in India.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has yet to address protests from the crypto sector, where several members of the industry have requested the government to reduce taxes on cryptocurrency transactions in the country.

The Centre for Tax Laws, Hyderabad-based NALSAR University of Law, and some individual members of the crypto industry recently released a report. The findings from this report suggested that India could fetch Rs. 5,144 crores through capital gains by 2027, if the government makes changes to its crypto laws.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Mudrex, KoinX, Crypto Tax, India
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Will Launch in September, Pre-Orders Now Live

Related Stories

Mudrex, KoinX Partner to Process Crypto Taxes for Users in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 Dates Announced: Here's What to Know
  2. Google Pixel 9 Seen in a Pink Colour Option in Leaked Video
  3. Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Launched in India: See Price, Availability
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra Price, Specifications Leaked
  5. Vivo Y28s 5G Price in India Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  6. iQoo Z9 Lite 5G Design Revealed; to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Oppo Reno 12 5G Series India Launch Date Tipped
  8. Google Reportedly Completes Design Process for Its Tensor G5 Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Patent Hints at a Multi-Car Navigation Feature, Enabling Easier Group Travel
  2. Google Pixel 9 Alleged Hands-on Video Shows Off Pink Colour Variant With Rounded Corners
  3. OpenSSH Vulnerability regreSSHion Identified, More Than 14 Million Servers at Risk: Report
  4. Mudrex, KoinX Partner to Process Crypto Taxes for Users in India
  5. iQoo Z9 Lite 5G India Launch Date Set for July 15; Design Revealed
  6. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Will Launch in September, Pre-Orders Now Live
  7. Apple Could Reportedly Introduce a Paid Apple Intelligence Subscription to Drive Revenue
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Be Launched Without Standard Model: Report
  9. Google Reportedly Completes Design Process for Tensor G5 Chipset for Pixel 10 Series
  10. Google App Reportedly Testing New Incognito Mode Shortcut for Quicker Access on Latest Beta Version
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »