Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, has been taking small steps to engage with Web3 without directly exposing its massive user base to volatile digital assets. In a fresh development, Samsung has announced a partnership with metaverse game Wilder World. Through this partnership, Wilder World will provide NFT rewards to fifteen customers of Samsung's exclusive Web3 TV bundle. This deal, for Wilder World, will offer the game inroads into millions of houses through Samsung's smart televisions.

A free-to-roam metaverse ecosystem, Wilder World is primarily a competitive racing game that launched for alpha testing in December 2023 and will begin a wider rollout this year. The team behind the game announced its partnership with Samsung via an official post on X on Wednesday.

Coming to a TV near you.



We're thrilled to be working with @Samsung to make Wilder World accessible through their smart TVs. pic.twitter.com/cQKgcdzomE — Wilder World (@WilderWorld) April 9, 2024

In Samsung's next sale of exclusive Web3 TV bundles, fifteen select buyers will get Wilder World NFTs as rewards. Through this partnership, the metaverse game expects to add new players to its ecosystem.

Samsung, catching up with the advancements in emerging technologies, is essentially looking to connect with a newer generation of customers. The Seoul-based company is hence integrating Web3 elements like the metaverse and NFTs with its newer range of products.

Samsung has long maintained its lead in the television market. In 2023, the company reportedly occupied a 30.1 percent market share of televisions sold globally, which was slightly higher than the previous year's 29.7 percent. With its new initiatives, Samsung could directly bring Web3 technologies to its vast user base.

This is not the first time that the tech mammoth has taken a Web3-friendly approach. In April 2023, for instance, Samsung teamed up with Crypto.com to bring asset trading services on devices from the Galaxy Z fold series.

In 2022, Samsung tied up with partners Theta Labs and Nifty Gateway to get NFTs to its smart TV and smartphone ecosystems.

In fact, the same year Samsung introduced the world's first TV-based NFT explorer. Later that year, the company started rolling out smart TV models that came with features like NFT buying and management.

