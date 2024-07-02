MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition has been launched by the company in India, and the gaming laptop is available to purchase alongside the MSI Claw, the company's first handheld gaming console that was launched in India back in March. The gaming laptop runs on a 14th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. Meanwhile, the MSI Claw is available for purchase at a lower price that the one announced by the company earlier this year.

MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition, MSI Claw price in India

MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition price in India is set at Rs. 1,67,990 and the gaming laptop is available for purchase in a single Core Black colourway via the company's website, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorised retailers.

Meanwhile, the company also says that the MSI Claw — launched in India in March — is available for purchase at Rs. 78,990 for the base model with an Intel Core Ultra 5 chipset and 512GB of storage. The Core Ultra 7 model is available in two variants with 512GB and 1TB of storage, priced at Rs. 86,990 and Rs. 89,990, respectively.

These prices are lower than the ones announced by the company earlier this year. However, the company says that the MSI Claw will be available at even lower prices — Rs. 10,000 off on all three models — for an unspecified period.

MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition specifications

The MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition features a 16-inch Quad-HD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS screen with a 240Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Intel Core i7-14700HX CPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition

You get up 1TB of NVMe SSD storage on the MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition laptop and the laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. It is equipped with two 2W speakers tuned by Nahimic, a microphone array, and a webcam that can record video at 720p/30fps.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio port. The laptop has a 4-cell 90Wh battery and can be charged at 240W with the included adapter. It measures 359 x 266.4 x 27.9 mm and weighs 2.5kg.

MSI Claw specifications

The MSI Claw runs on the same version of Windows as the Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition laptop, and sports a 7-inch Full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H) processors, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and Intel Arc graphics and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage that can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot.

You get support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity on the MSI Claw, while the device also has a Thunderbolt 4 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Like other handheld gaming consoles, this device features RGB ABXY buttons and thumb sticks, a D-pad, triggers, and bumpers. The device has a fingerprint scanner and packs a 6-cell 54Wh battery that supports 65W fast charging with a USB PD 3.0 adapter. It measures 294 x 117 x 21.2mm in size and weighs 675g.

