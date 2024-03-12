Technology News

Sony Hints at 'Super Fungible Tokens' in Latest Patent Application: All You Need to Know

When a gamer creates a super fungible token, all of the NFTs part of the same unit come together in a cluster.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2024 16:10 IST
Sony Hints at 'Super Fungible Tokens' in Latest Patent Application: All You Need to Know

Sony's Super Fungible Token could be used across games

Highlights
  • Sony has been working on NFT technology for years
  • NFTs let gamers own in-game assets like weapons, special skins
  • Publishers are expected to benefit greatly from the NFT sector
Advertisement

Sony is trying to carve a new niche within the NFT sector, as hinted by the company's recent patent application. This new category of digital collectibles that Sony is planning to foray into, via its games, is called ‘Super Fungible Tokens'. The NFT sector, due to its highly speculative nature, has seen several ups and downs in recent years despite which these digital assets have managed to grab the attention of several global tech giants.

As part of Sony's in-game mechanics, the company is planning to let gamers assemble all of their digital collectibles and create what's called a Super Fungible Token. This move from the maker of games like God of War and Bloodborne could be vital in elevating the role of NFTs in gaming ecosystems.

“The creation of the super-fungible token corresponds to an ownership of a single gaming asset from the set of gaming assets by the player in the gaming application at a time instant,” Sony said in its patent filing.

The Super Fungible Token uses metadata to identify which gaming asset that is tied to it, is being used by a gamer. Users will be able to access one of the NFTs that are part of the Super Fungible Token, while the patent document also suggests that the functionality might work across games and publishers.

Once deployed, this feature could allow gamers of the Sony ecosystem to use their Super Fungible tokens in other games, as per the patent document. In addition, the trading of these assets in secondary markets would also circulate already combined packages of needed in-game NFTs to other players saving them the hassle to do so themselves.

In the gaming arena, NFTs let gamers collect and own in-game assets like tools and weapons, special edition skins, characters, as well as virtual properties. These can also be traded with other players, depending on the platform.

Research firm S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates that video game publishers have already generated over $3.6 billion (roughly Rs. 297,93 crore) per year in revenue through the sales of in-game NFTs. The firm has predicted that in the next three years by 2027, this revenue will cross $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1,24,141 crore).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Sony, NFT, Super Fungible Token
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple's Latest Patent Application Reveals New Touchscreen iMac Design for Artists With Wireless Charging Station

Related Stories

Sony Hints at 'Super Fungible Tokens' in Latest Patent Application: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Mentions Pixel 8a on Company Support Page; Launch Expected Soon
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Vivo T3 5G India Launch Teased, Specifications Leaked
  4. Xiaomi 14: Good Things Come in Small Packages
  5. iQoo Z9 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC Goes Official in India
  6. Infinix Note 40 Series Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked Online
  7. Apple is Already Working on a MacBook Pro Powered By an M4 Chip: Gurman
  8. New Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air Models Could be Launched Soon: Report
  9. Samsung Could Go With Apple Watch-Like Square Design for Future Wearables
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X100s Specifications, Colour Options Leak; Said to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Chip
  2. Apple Watch Series 9 Price in India Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 33,000 on Flipkart: See Deal
  3. Sony Hints at 'Super Fungible Tokens' in Latest Patent Application: All You Need to Know
  4. Detective Dotson, a Mystery-Adventure 2D Platformer Game for PC, Announced by Masala Games
  5. Apple's Latest Patent Application Reveals New Touchscreen iMac Design for Artists With Wireless Charging Station
  6. Infinix Note 40, Note 40 Pro 4G Price, Renders Leaked; Note 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Certification Sites
  7. Apple to Launch New iPad Pro, iPad Air Models Soon; AirPods Pro Could Get New Feature, Says Report
  8. iQoo Pad 2 May Launch Soon; Key Features Tipped
  9. Xiaomi SU7 Deliveries Set to Begin in China Amid Brutal Price War
  10. Apple is Reportedly Experimenting With an AI-Powered Ad Performance Tool
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »