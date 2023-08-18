Technology News

OpenSea to Make Royalty Enforcement Tool That Benefited NFT Creators ‘Optional’: All Details

The Operator Filter tool, that will be made optional starting August 31, allowed NFT artists to blacklist marketplaces that did not enforce royalty charges on secondary buyers.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 August 2023 22:01 IST
OpenSea to Make Royalty Enforcement Tool That Benefited NFT Creators ‘Optional’: All Details

Photo Credit: OpenSea

OpenSea had released this filter last year to help NFT artists churn incomes

Highlights
  • OpenSea is among world’s largest marketplace for NFT sales
  • The platform says its Operator Filter tool did not adhere to Web3 princip
  • OpenSea has clarified that creator fees are not really going away

OpenSea NFT marketplace has decided to put a stop to its Operator Filter tool. This decision will not let NFT creators demand royalty fees on secondary sales of NFTs on other marketplaces. While OpenSea has its reasons behind this decision, it sure is bound to affect the creators of digital collectibles who wish to generate income from any sale of their digital artwork. The feature was first introduced in November 2022 by OpenSea to benefit the NFT creator community.

The Operator Filter tool, that will be made optional starting August 31, allowed NFT artists to blacklist those marketplaces that did not enforce royalty charges on secondary buyers.

The marketplace wishes to adhere to the principles of freedom of choice and ownership that the decentralised ecosystem boasts of, by giving buyers also an option to choose if they want to pay royalty charges to the NFT creators or not.

“The Operator Filter depended on support from everyone in the ecosystem to be successful and that just didn't happen. And perhaps most importantly, the potential applications and utility of NFT technology are too diverse for creators to depend solely on a single business model that only monetises resale,” OpenSea said in its official statement.

NFT collections that enable the Operator Filter tool on OpenSea before August 31 will be able to demand secondary buyers to pay the creators' preferred fees till February 29, 2024. Starting March 2024, the filter will be optional for these collections as well.

Concerned Web3 community members are pouring their reactions to the situation on X, with many calling OpenSea's decision a mistake.

Explaining itself, OpenSea wrote in its post, “to be clear, creator fees aren't going away – simply the ineffective, unilateral enforcement of them.

When OpenSea did mandate royalty charges, it was reportedly instigated by loads of requests to do so from the creator community.

The marketplace, at the time was desperate to balance its finances after monthly sales volume on OpenSea reportedly plunged to $700 million (roughly Rs. 5,500 crore) in June, down from $2.6 billion (roughly Rs. 20,600 crore) in May and a far cry from January's peak of nearly $5 billion (roughly 40,000 crore).

The platform had launched this feature last year as a “simple code snippet”, which when enabled, allowed secondary NFT sales on marketplaces that mandated royalty charges.

While some creators were happy to be minting some money from their art, OpenSea said it heard from some creators who said, “the Operator Filter limits their sense of control over where their collections are sold, and at the same time may collide with a collector's expectation of full ownership.”

In addition, other NFT marketplaces like Blur, Dew, and LooksRare found technical ways to go around this filter and still managed to avoid levying creator fees on secondary NFT sales.

These factors combined made OpenSea reevaluate its filter.

“The Operator Filter was meant to empower creators with greater control over their Web3 business models, but it required the buy-in of everyone in the Web3 ecosystem, and unfortunately that has not happened,” its blog noted.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, OpenSea, Royalty Fees, NFT, Non Fungible Token
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Reliance Jio Launches Prepaid Mobile Plans Bundled With Netflix Subscription
Luna-25 Spacecraft Made Adjustments While Attempting to Prepare for Landing on Lunar Surface

Related Stories

OpenSea to Make Royalty Enforcement Tool That Benefited NFT Creators ‘Optional’: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. You Can Now Share 'HD' Photos on WhatsApp: Here's How it Works
  2. Vivo V29e Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Moto G54 5G Bags FCC, TDRA and BIS Certifications, Renders Leak Online
  4. Vivo V29e Camera Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Offer Faster Charging at This Rate
  6. Realme GT 5 Confirmed to Debut With Up to 24GB RAM: Details
  7. Realme Buds Air 5 Will Launch in India With the Buds Air 5 Pro on This Date
  8. House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
  9. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch: Check Here
  10. Vivo Y78+ (T1) Edition With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. SoftBank Said to Have Bought Vision Fund's Stake in Arm for $64 Billion
  2. Luna-25 Spacecraft Made Adjustments While Attempting to Prepare for Landing on Lunar Surface
  3. OpenSea to Make Royalty Enforcement Tool That Benefited NFT Creators ‘Optional’: All Details
  4. Reliance Jio Launches Prepaid Mobile Plans Bundled With Netflix Subscription
  5. Moto G54 5G Bags Several Certifications, Renders Tip 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Oppenheimer Breaks Rs. 150-Crore Mark at the Indian Box Office
  7. Samsung Planning to Introduce Foldable Tablets and Laptops, Company Executive Confirms
  8. ISRO Releases New Images of the Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander: See Here
  9. Realme Buds Air 5, Buds Air 5 Pro to Launch in India on August 23 Alongside Realme 11X 5G
  10. Generative AI Being Used by Advertisers Across Firms, With Risks of Copyright and Security Involved
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.