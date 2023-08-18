Reliance Jio on Friday launched two prepaid mobile plans bundled with a Netflix subscription.

The company said it is a global first-of-its-kind prepaid bundle partnership for Netflix.

"We are committed to bringing world-class services to our users. The launch of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan is yet another step to demonstrate our resolve. Our partnership with global partners like Netflix has grown in strength, and together we are creating use cases for the rest of the world to follow," Jio Platforms CEO Kiran Thomas said in a statement.

A Netflix subscription is already available on select Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans, but this is the first time that a Netflix subscription will be available on a prepaid plan.

With this launch, over 400 million Jio prepaid customers will get the option of availing a Netflix subscription through a Jio Prepaid bundled plan.

"Over the years, we have launched a variety of successful local shows, documentaries and films, which have been loved by audiences across India. Our collection of must-watch stories is growing and our new prepaid bundle partnership with Jio will give more customers access to this exciting line-up of Indian content as well as some incredible stories from around the world," Netflix Vice President of APAC Partnerships Tony Zameczkowski said.

The company is offering two plans priced at Rs. 1,099 and Rs. 1,499 with 84 days validity with a Netflix subscription.

The plan costing Rs. 1,099 will offer Netflix mobile subscription, unlimited 5G data or 2 GB 4G data per day and unlimited voice calls.

The Netflix mobile separately costs Rs. 149 per month and it allows watching content on mobile phones only.

The higher plan of Rs. 1,499 will offer Netflix's basic feature, which will allow users to watch on either mobile or television at one time. It will come with similar benefits as the lower-price version but will offer 3GB of 4G data per day.

The Netflix basic plan separately costs Rs. 199 per month in India.

The 2GB data plan with unlimited voice calls and 84 days validity cost Rs. 719, and the same plan with 3GB data starts at Rs. 999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.