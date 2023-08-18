Technology News

Reliance Jio Launches Prepaid Mobile Plans Bundled With Netflix Subscription

A Netflix subscription is already available on select Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 August 2023 20:57 IST
Reliance Jio Launches Prepaid Mobile Plans Bundled With Netflix Subscription

The Netflix basic plan separately costs Rs. 199 per month in India

Highlights
  • It is a global first-of-its-kind prepaid bundle partnership for Netflix
  • Over 400 million Jio prepaid customers will get Netflix subscription
  • Netflix mobile separately costs Rs. 149 per month for mobile viewing

Reliance Jio on Friday launched two prepaid mobile plans bundled with a Netflix subscription. 

The company said it is a global first-of-its-kind prepaid bundle partnership for Netflix.

"We are committed to bringing world-class services to our users. The launch of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan is yet another step to demonstrate our resolve. Our partnership with global partners like Netflix has grown in strength, and together we are creating use cases for the rest of the world to follow," Jio Platforms CEO Kiran Thomas said in a statement.

A Netflix subscription is already available on select Jio Postpaid and Jio Fiber plans, but this is the first time that a Netflix subscription will be available on a prepaid plan.

With this launch, over 400 million Jio prepaid customers will get the option of availing a Netflix subscription through a Jio Prepaid bundled plan.

"Over the years, we have launched a variety of successful local shows, documentaries and films, which have been loved by audiences across India. Our collection of must-watch stories is growing and our new prepaid bundle partnership with Jio will give more customers access to this exciting line-up of Indian content as well as some incredible stories from around the world," Netflix Vice President of APAC Partnerships Tony Zameczkowski said.

The company is offering two plans priced at Rs. 1,099 and Rs. 1,499 with 84 days validity with a Netflix subscription.

The plan costing Rs. 1,099 will offer Netflix mobile subscription, unlimited 5G data or 2 GB 4G data per day and unlimited voice calls.

The Netflix mobile separately costs Rs. 149 per month and it allows watching content on mobile phones only.

The higher plan of Rs. 1,499 will offer Netflix's basic feature, which will allow users to watch on either mobile or television at one time. It will come with similar benefits as the lower-price version but will offer 3GB of 4G data per day.

The Netflix basic plan separately costs Rs. 199 per month in India.

The 2GB data plan with unlimited voice calls and 84 days validity cost Rs. 719, and the same plan with 3GB data starts at Rs. 999. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, Reliance Jio, reliance Jio Prepaid, Jio Postpaid, Jio Fiber, Netflix
Moto G54 5G Bags Several Certifications, Renders Tip 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Launches Prepaid Mobile Plans Bundled With Netflix Subscription
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Releases New Moon Images Captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander: See Here
  2. You Can Now Share 'HD' Photos on WhatsApp: Here's How it Works
  3. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Offer Faster Charging at This Rate
  4. Vivo V29e Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Vivo Y77t With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched at This Price
  6. Vivo V29e Camera Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  7. Moto G54 5G Bags FCC, TDRA and BIS Certifications, Renders Leak Online
  8. House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
  9. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch: Check Here
  10. Margot Robbie-Led Barbie Is Getting a Digital Release in September
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Launches Prepaid Mobile Plans Bundled With Netflix Subscription
  2. Moto G54 5G Bags Several Certifications, Renders Tip 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras
  3. Oppenheimer Breaks Rs. 150-Crore Mark at the Indian Box Office
  4. Samsung Planning to Introduce Foldable Tablets and Laptops, Company Executive Confirms
  5. ISRO Releases New Images of the Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander: See Here
  6. Realme Buds Air 5, Buds Air 5 Pro to Launch in India on August 23 Alongside Realme 11X 5G
  7. Generative AI Being Used by Advertisers Across Firms, With Risks of Copyright and Security Involved
  8. Mercedes-Benz India Planning to Launch New EVs in Coming Months, Expects EV Portfolio to Grow
  9. Vivo Y77t With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo V29e to Launch in India on August 28, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.