Technology News

RBI's CBDC Can Now Be Accepted at Reliance General Insurance Through Yes Bank

e-Rupee removes all the issues of handling physical cash and offers the same anonymity as a banknote, it said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 27 April 2023 00:36 IST
RBI's CBDC Can Now Be Accepted at Reliance General Insurance Through Yes Bank

The pilot for retail digital rupee was launched in 4 cities in India on December 1, 2022

Highlights
  • e-Rupee is a digital token that is equivalent to a banknote
  • It is a sovereign currency backed by the RBI
  • The retail digital rupee project started in a closed user group

Reliance General Insurance on Wednesday said it has become a forerunner general insurance company in the country to accept the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Central Bank Digital Currency e-Rupee for premium payments.

The company has tied up with Yes Bank to facilitate the collection of premiums in the digital mode using the bank's e-Rupee platform, a statement said.

Customers who have an active e-wallet with any bank can scan Reliance General Insurance's e-Rupee QR code to make immediate payment, it said.

With this pioneering launch, the company is presenting its customers with an easy, safe, instant and green payment solution, and taking its promise of providing excellent customer experience to the next level.

e-Rupee is a digital token that is equivalent to a banknote i.e. legal tender, and is a sovereign currency backed by the RBI, it noted.

Being digital, e-Rupee removes all the issues of handling physical cash and offers the same anonymity as a banknote, it said.

Moreover, it said, since all e-Rupee transactions are done through an RBI-regulated entity, it reduces banknote-related risks like anti-money laundering, the counterfeit of currency etc.

Reliance General Insurance is enabling its customers to hedge such risks by providing e-Rupee as a form of digital currency transaction option thereby promoting safe financial transactions, it said. 

The pilot for the retail digital rupee was launched in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar on December 1, 2022. The retail digital rupee project started in a closed user group with the participation of four leading lenders, including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank. Later, it will be extended to Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla. The scope of the pilot may be expanded gradually to include more banks, users and locations as needed.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CBDC, Digital currency, Digital rupee, e-rupee, yes bank
Smaller EV Prices to Drop in Coming Months as EV Sales Climb, IEA Says

Related Stories

RBI's CBDC Can Now Be Accepted at Reliance General Insurance Through Yes Bank
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Monthly Subscription Price Increased by This Amount
  2. Google Pixel 7a Renders Have Been Leaked Again: See Design, Colours
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tipped to Feature Folder Shaped Cover Display: See Here
  4. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Debut in India: Check Out Price, Specifications
  5. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro With Curved Display Debuts in India: Check Price
  6. MG Comet EV With 230km Driving Range Launched in India: See Price
  7. Halo Infinite PC Performance Review: A Demanding Title
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: The Compact Flagship to Beat
  10. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI's CBDC Can Now Be Accepted at Reliance General Insurance Through Yes Bank
  2. Smaller EV Prices to Drop in Coming Months as EV Sales Climb, IEA Says
  3. Microsoft, Alphabet, Other AI Companies Urged to Prioritize Security Measures for New Technologies
  4. Aadhaar e-KYC Transactions Rise to Over 311.8 Million in March 2023
  5. Maruti Suzuki Planning New Plant to Cater to Market Demands, Aims to Introduce Six New EVs by 2030
  6. Amazon Prime Monthly, Quarterly Subscription Prices Hiked; Cost of Annual Plan Remains Unchanged: Report
  7. UPSRTC Ticketing Website Hacked, May Take Up to 10 Days to Get Restored
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Design Could Be Similar to Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: All Details
  9. Google Meet Rolls Out Full HD Video Option for Google One Subscribers, Other Paid Workspace Users on Web
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tipped to Feature “Folder-Shaped” Cover Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.