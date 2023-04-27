Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Elon Musk Ordered to Be Questioned Under Oath Over Autopilot Statements in Tesla Crash Lawsuit

Elon Musk Ordered to Be Questioned Under Oath Over Autopilot Statements in Tesla Crash Lawsuit

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by the family of Tesla crash victim Walter Huang against the automaker in Santa Clara Superior Court.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 April 2023 10:20 IST
Elon Musk Ordered to Be Questioned Under Oath Over Autopilot Statements in Tesla Crash Lawsuit

Photo Credit: Tesla

Tesla contends Huang was playing a videogame on his phone before crash and disregarded vehicle warnings

Highlights
  • The lawsuit is scheduled to go into trial on July 31
  • Huang's family argues Tesla's partially automated driving software failed
  • A car crash killed Walter Huang in 2018

A California judge on Wednesday tentatively ordered Tesla CEO Elon Musk to be interviewed under oath about whether he made certain statements regarding the safety and capabilities of the carmaker's Autopilot features.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by the family of Walter Huang against Tesla in Santa Clara Superior Court, over a car crash which killed the Apple engineer in 2018.

Huang's family argues Tesla's partially automated driving software failed. The carmaker contends Huang was playing a videogame on his phone before the crash and disregarded vehicle warnings.

Plaintiff attorneys sought to depose Musk regarding recorded statements that tout the capabilities of Autopilot.

In a 2016 statement cited by plaintiffs, Musk allegedly said: "A Model S and Model X, at this point, can drive autonomously with greater safety than a person. Right now.”

Tesla, however, opposed the request in court filings, arguing that Musk cannot recall details about statements.

In addition Musk, “like many public figures, is the subject of many ‘deepfake' videos and audio recordings that purport to show him saying and doing things he never actually said or did,” Tesla said.

But Judge Evette Pennypacker tentatively ordered a limited, three-hour deposition where Musk could be asked whether he actually made the statements on the recordings, and called Tesla's arguments “deeply troubling.”

“Their position is that because Mr. Musk is famous and might be more of a target for deep fakes, his public statements are immune,” Pennypacker wrote, adding that such arguments would allow Musk and other famous people “to avoid taking ownership of what they did actually say and do.”

California judges often issue tentative rulings, which are then finalized after a hearing with few major changes.

Tesla and an attorney for Huang's family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit is scheduled to go into trial on July 31, adding to growing legal and regulatory scrutiny over Tesla's Autopilot system.

A California state court jury on Friday found Tesla's Autopilot feature did not fail in what appeared to be the first trial related to a crash involving the partially automated driving software.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Tesla Model X, Walter Huang, Tesal Autopilot, Tesla Model S
RBI's CBDC Can Now Be Accepted at Reliance General Insurance Through Yes Bank
Apple, Android Rivals First-Quarter Sales Slide in China as Smartphone Shipments Fall 11 Percent YoY

Related Stories

Elon Musk Ordered to Be Questioned Under Oath Over Autopilot Statements in Tesla Crash Lawsuit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Details Leak, May Skip Recently Tipped Upgrade
  2. Amazon Prime Monthly Subscription Price Increased by This Amount
  3. MG Comet EV With 230km Driving Range Launched in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tipped to Feature Folder Shaped Cover Display: See Here
  5. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  6. Vivo X90 Pro Review: Meeting Expectations?
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Could Get This Much Requested Design Feature
  8. Google Pixel 7a Renders Have Been Leaked Again: See Design, Colours
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Max May Come With This Larger Sony Sensor: Check Here
  10. Poco F5 India Launch Will Take Place on This Date; Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  2. Facebook Parent Meta Mints $5.7 Billion in Profits in First Quarter After Wave of Layoffs, Cost-Cutting
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Leaked Design Renders Show Big Outer Display, Hinge Colours
  4. Bitcoin Hovers Over $29,000, Most Altcoins Trade Lowly Amid Ongoing Market Swing
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Specifications Leak Again, iPhone 15 Lineup Production Cost Tipped to Increase
  6. Apple, Android Rivals First-Quarter Sales Slide in China as Smartphone Shipments Fall 11 Percent YoY
  7. Fast X Part 2 Sets 2025 Release Window, Vin Diesel Confirms at CinemaCon
  8. Elon Musk Ordered to Be Questioned Under Oath Over Autopilot Statements in Tesla Crash Lawsuit
  9. RBI's CBDC Can Now Be Accepted at Reliance General Insurance Through Yes Bank
  10. Smaller EV Prices to Drop in Coming Months as EV Sales Climb, IEA Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.