Technology News
English Edition

SafePal Data Breach Exposes Order Information of Nearly 40,000 Customers

An order-tracking plugin exposed customer details, while SafePal says wallet credentials and funds remain secure.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 15:37 IST
SafePal Data Breach Exposes Order Information of Nearly 40,000 Customers

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Sasun Bughdaryan

SafePal has removed affected customer information from its active e-commerce servers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nearly 40,000 customers had order data potentially exposed
  • SafePal says seed phrases and private keys were not affected
  • Personal data retention in the order system is now limited
Advertisement

On August 16, SafePal revealed that due to an authorisation vulnerability in the order tracking plugin, the order data of around 39,798 customers was at risk of being leaked. This data pertained to customers who had made their orders from March 2, 2025, through April 11, 2026, and included names, email addresses, shipping addresses, phone numbers, and purchase details. According to SafePal, it has been sending individual email notifications to affected customers over the weekend and has created a mechanism through which users can verify purchases using their order number and shipping country.

Company Strengthens Order Systems After Discovering Access Control Flaw

SafePal also stated in its post on X that there was no indication that the event affected wallet access or customer funds. According to the wallet provider, the seed phrase, private key, wallet password, credit or debit card number, bank account details, and government-issued ID numbers were not compromised. SafePal further added that the problem was related to an unauthorised bug in a plugin that helped gain access to the orders. In certain situations, the vulnerability could allow access to someone else's order information. However, the company confirmed that they have fixed the vulnerability and introduced additional access controls after identifying it. 

VoltCrypto Frauds Discussion
Explore More...

The company's incident FAQ report gives a more detailed timeline of events. According to SafePal, in early May, they got a phishing report matching the issue they were experiencing. The company did not consider it a security issue at first, but later on, it was escalated to a security investigation. In July, they conducted a comprehensive review, rebuilt their ordering pipeline, and confirmed the flaw during that investigation. 

In a separate disclosure, SafePal reported that a data clean-up procedure scheduled between September 2025 and April 2026 had failed due to a configuration problem. The failure was not related to the incident but helped extend the period of impacted orders, which goes back to March 2025. Now, SafePal has shortened the personal data collection period in the order processing system to 90 days. SafePal said that the personal information of the affected customers has been removed from active e-commerce servers, and an encrypted copy will be stored offline for investigation purposes.

Post the breach, the company added that it is working with a third-party security firm to test and confirm its fix and also perform a more comprehensive review of the order management system. The firm has not been publicly disclosed yet. SafePal has also reached out to its logistics and fulfillment partners to find out if the hack has spread to them as well.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be. It does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto Frauds, Crypto Scams, SafePal
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Call of Duty Maker Activision Could Reportedly Help Develop Future Halo Games

Related Stories

SafePal Data Breach Exposes Order Information of Nearly 40,000 Customers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Design Leak Reveals Horizontal Camera Layout
  2. iQOO 16 Camera Specifications Leak With Triple 50-Megapixel Setup
  3. Krafton Confirms BGMI Lite Is Coming to India by the End of 2026
  4. Poco, Oppo Raise Prices of These Smartphones in India: See New Prices
  5. Here's When the Xiaomi 18 Could Launch in China
  6. Redmi Note 17 Series is All Set to Launch Globally on This Date
  7. Poco F9 Pro, Poco F9 Ultra Leak Reveals European Price, Specifications
  8. These Five Samsung Foldables Could Launch Next Year
  9. OnePlus Hikes Prices Across Nord And N Series in India
  10. These Vivo Y Series Phone Are Now More Expensive in India
#Latest Stories
  1. BitMart Users Demand Answers Over Withdrawal Issues, Unpaid Salaries Ahead of August 19 Deadline
  2. Google Pixel 11 Ads Reportedly Reveal Mysterious Fitbit-Like Fitness Tracker
  3. Boltt Ace 5G, Evo 4G Battery, Display Details Teased Just Days Ahead of Launch
  4. Jio Prime Membership Relaunched in India: Tariff Certainty, Cashback Vouchers, and More Benefits
  5. Samsung Plans to Launch Five Foldable Phones Next Year, Including Galaxy Z TriFold 2, Galaxy Fold 9 Series: Report
  6. OnePlus 16 Could Offer Major Display Upgrade With BOE X4 Material and Slim Bezels
  7. Redmi Note 17 Series Global Launch Date Announced, Company Reveals Key Specifications
  8. Poco X8 Pro Series, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Get Price Hikes in India Across Variants: Check New Prices
  9. Boat PartyPal Speakers Launched in India With Karaoke ProTuner, RGB Lighting: Price, Features
  10. SafePal Data Breach Exposes Order Information of Nearly 40,000 Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »