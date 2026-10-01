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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Samsung Galaxy M17e, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and More to Get Discounts

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 is teased to be available for Rs. 1,72,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2026 12:36 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Samsung Galaxy M17e, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and More to Get Discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is confirmed to offer up to 80 percent off on smartphones

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Highlights
  • Amazon has revealed discounted prices of Samsung smartphones
  • Amazon is offering payment-related benefits for shoppers
  • Amazon Prime subscribers will get additional benefits
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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 will begin on October 8. Ahead of the annual festive sale, Amazon has started revealing deals on smartphones and other electronic products. Many Samsung Galaxy smartphones are confirmed to be avalable at discounted prices in this year's Great Indian Festival Sale, including the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 8 series. As always, the e-commerce platform will give special offers to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Offers Teased Before Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon has revealed discounted prices of a few budget and mid-range Galaxy M series phones and premium foldable smartphones ahead of next week's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale. The Galaxy M17e is confirmed to be available for Rs. 16,999 during the sale. It is currently listed for Rs. 19,999.

The Galaxy M17 is confirmed to be available for under Rs. 19,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 21,999. Similarly. the Galaxy M47 is teased to get a notable price cut and will cost Rs. 25,999 in the upcoming sale. This model is now available for Rs. 35,999.

Samsung's newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 8 is teased to be available for Rs. 1,72,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 179,999. The flagship Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is confirmed to cost Rs. 1,92,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,99,999. The teased prices include coupon discounts.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is confirmed to offer up to 80 percent off on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other electronic items. Customers can also get an additional 10 percent instant discount on payments made using SBI cards.

You can trade in old smartphones to get instant discounts on new purchases. Amazon Prime members can enjoy additional discounts during the sale. Amazon Pay users can access cashback and payment-related offers. There will be no-cost EMI offers.

The sale will start on October 8 for all shoppers. More deals and offers are expected to be announced as the sale approaches.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined hinge and in-hand feel
  • Much improved crease
  • Anti-reflective coating
  • Flagship-level performance
  • 45W wired fast charging support
  • 7 years of OS updates and security patches
  • Solid primary sensor and upgraded ultrawide sensor
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Telephoto sensor could have been better
  • Doesn't feel Ultra compared to Fold 7
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not the best loudspeakers in the segment
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • NFC for digital payments
  • Bad
  • Performance needs some improvement
  • Wide-angle could be better
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M17 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution ‎1,080x2,340 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M17e, Samsung Galaxy M17
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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