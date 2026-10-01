Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 will begin on October 8. Ahead of the annual festive sale, Amazon has started revealing deals on smartphones and other electronic products. Many Samsung Galaxy smartphones are confirmed to be avalable at discounted prices in this year's Great Indian Festival Sale, including the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 8 series. As always, the e-commerce platform will give special offers to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Offers Teased Before Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon has revealed discounted prices of a few budget and mid-range Galaxy M series phones and premium foldable smartphones ahead of next week's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale. The Galaxy M17e is confirmed to be available for Rs. 16,999 during the sale. It is currently listed for Rs. 19,999.

The Galaxy M17 is confirmed to be available for under Rs. 19,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 21,999. Similarly. the Galaxy M47 is teased to get a notable price cut and will cost Rs. 25,999 in the upcoming sale. This model is now available for Rs. 35,999.

Samsung's newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 8 is teased to be available for Rs. 1,72,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 179,999. The flagship Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is confirmed to cost Rs. 1,92,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,99,999. The teased prices include coupon discounts.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is confirmed to offer up to 80 percent off on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other electronic items. Customers can also get an additional 10 percent instant discount on payments made using SBI cards.

You can trade in old smartphones to get instant discounts on new purchases. Amazon Prime members can enjoy additional discounts during the sale. Amazon Pay users can access cashback and payment-related offers. There will be no-cost EMI offers.

The sale will start on October 8 for all shoppers. More deals and offers are expected to be announced as the sale approaches.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.