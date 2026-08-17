Microsoft is reportedly exploring the possibility of Activision developing a new Halo game. According to a new report, the Xbox parent cancelled a prototype for a Halo title from Activision in July, but remains open to the proposition of the Call of Duty maker working on a Halo project.

The information comes from noted Halo insider Rebs Gaming, who claimed in a new video report that Microsoft could outsource future development on all Halo projects. Notably, the company has explored a proposition to have Activision help develop Halo titles, Rebs Gaming said citing a source familiar with the matter.

Th prospect of Activision making Halo games reportedly includes having Call of Duty studio Sledgehammer Games to help develop a Halo multiplayer title. According to the source, Activision started testing a prototype for a Halo pitch in June. The prototype, believed to be in the blockout phase with early gameplay mechanics such as player movement being tested, was reportedly cancelled by Microsoft in early July.

However, as per the report, the pitch prototype's cancellation has no bearing on the prospect of Activision working on Halo projects in the future. As per Rebs Gaming's source, Microsoft is still exploring the proposition, but the company has not greenlit anything yet.

Future Halo Development Could Be Outsourced

Beyond Activision potentially making Halo games, Microsoft could outsource the majority of development on all future Halo projects, according to the report. A similar approach was taken with the recently launched Halo: Campaign Evolved. Major aspects of development on the Halo: Combat Evolved remake were outsourced to various studios, including Virtuous, Ninja Theory, Turn 10 Studios, and Rare. As per the report, as many as 15 development studios are listed in the credits of Halo: Campaign Evolved.

Additionally, Halo Studios and Microsoft also outsourced development on Project Ekur, the cancelled Halo multiplayer game. Project Ekur was set to be the next multiplayer entry in the franchise and was at one point being developed by Certain Affinity before Halo Studios took over the project. Rebs Gaming reported last month that the game had been cancelled.

Halo Studios, previously 343 Industries, is developing multiple Halo games, including unconfirmed remakes of Halo 2 and Halo 3. The studio has not yet shared details about the next mainline Halo title. The involvement of outside studios on in-development Halo projects remains unclear.

Halo Studios and Microsoft launched Halo: Campaign Evolved, a full Unreal Engine 5 remake of the first Halo title, on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PS5 on July 28, 2026.