Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 17T Price in India Increased by Rs. 5,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now

Xiaomi 17T was initially introduced in India in June at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2026 15:26 IST
Xiaomi 17T Price in India Increased by Rs. 5,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now

Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi has revised the price of the Xiaomi 17T
  • The company increased prices by Rs. 5,000 across variants in July
  • Xiaomi 17T include a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery
Advertisement

Xiaomi has revised the price of the Xiaomi 17T in India again. Both the 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variants have increased by Rs. 5,000. The new prices are currently effective, making the smartphone more expensive ahead of the upcoming festive sales. The Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC. It has a Leica-tuned rear camera unit. 

Xiaomi 17T Gets a Price Hike in India

The 256GB storage variant of Xiaomi 17T is now listed at Rs. 69,999. Previously, this model was available for Rs. 64,999. The 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage model has gone up from Rs. 69,999 to Rs. 74,999. The revised prices are reflected on Xiaomi's online store and Amazon India website.

VoltXiaomi 17T Discussion
Explore More...

The Xiaomi 17T was initially introduced in India in June at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 64,999 for the 256GB and 512GB storage models, respectively. With the latest revision, the handset has become Rs. 10,000 more expensive than its launch price. It is available in Black, Blue, and Violet finishes. The company increased prices by Rs. 5,000 across variants in July this year.

Xiaomi has yet to formally announce the price hike; however, tipster Sanju Choudhary (@@saaaanjjjuuu) on X shared an official-looking document showing its communication to retail partners in India about the Xiaomi 17T's price revision. The new prices are effective from October 1.

The Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Other key highlights of the Xiaomi 17T include a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, 67W fast charging support and 22.5W reverse charging support. It has a Leica-branded rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

FAQXiaomi 17T FAQs
What are the main features of the Xiaomi 17T?
The Xiaomi 17T is available with up to 12GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50MP OIS Leica, 50MP Periscope Telephoto, 12MP Ultrawide, and 32MP Front Selfie Camera. The phone supports fast charging with 67W wired charging, backed by a 6500mAh battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra4nm processor and comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 17T is available in 3 colour options.
When was the Xiaomi 17T released?
The Xiaomi 17T was launched on May 28, 2026
Where can I buy the Xiaomi 17T?
You can buy the Xiaomi 17T through the official mi website.
Read More
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi 17T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent Leica-tuned camera system
  • Outstanding 5x periscope telephoto camera
  • Bright, vibrant AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Reliable everyday and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate build feels less premium
  • Refresh rate behaviour can be inconsistent
  • Selfie camera lacks autofocus
Read detailed Xiaomi 17T review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1268x2756 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Price in India, Xiaomi 17T Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tinder Launches Group Hangouts, Lets Friends Connect With Other Groups

Related Stories

Xiaomi 17T Price in India Increased by Rs. 5,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Galaxy Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Amazon Great Indian Festival
  2. Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Get New RAM and Storage VariantsÂ 
  3. Xiaomi 17T Price in India Again Hiked by Rs. 5,000
  4. Redmi 17C First Impressions
  5. Oppo F35 Series Could Be Launched in India With These MediaTek SoCs
  6. Lumio Aura 5 Takes on Soundbars With a Different Approach
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds On Unveiled With Clip-On Design, Up to 9.5 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  2. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Gets Jade Mist Colour Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Crypto Hack Losses Reach $768 Million in September, Marking 2026’s Worst Month
  4. Nike Apex Racing Shoe Launched With Double-Stacked Air Zoom Platform, Carbon Fibre Flyplate
  5. India Sees Stronger Centralised Crypto Exchange Inflows Than Singapore, Australia
  6. Google Announces Gemini 4 Argon With Longer Output Limit: See Features, Availability
  7. Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 5G Appear on Geekbench With MediaTek Chipsets Ahead of India Launch
  8. 'Xbox Is Not for Sale': CEO Asha Sharma Denies Microsoft Wants to Divest Struggling Gaming Unit
  9. Xiaomi 17T Price in India Increased by Rs. 5,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  10. Tinder Launches Group Hangouts, Lets Friends Connect With Other Groups
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »