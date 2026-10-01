Xiaomi has revised the price of the Xiaomi 17T in India again. Both the 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variants have increased by Rs. 5,000. The new prices are currently effective, making the smartphone more expensive ahead of the upcoming festive sales. The Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC. It has a Leica-tuned rear camera unit.

Xiaomi 17T Gets a Price Hike in India

The 256GB storage variant of Xiaomi 17T is now listed at Rs. 69,999. Previously, this model was available for Rs. 64,999. The 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage model has gone up from Rs. 69,999 to Rs. 74,999. The revised prices are reflected on Xiaomi's online store and Amazon India website.

The Xiaomi 17T was initially introduced in India in June at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 64,999 for the 256GB and 512GB storage models, respectively. With the latest revision, the handset has become Rs. 10,000 more expensive than its launch price. It is available in Black, Blue, and Violet finishes. The company increased prices by Rs. 5,000 across variants in July this year.

Xiaomi has yet to formally announce the price hike; however, tipster Sanju Choudhary (@@saaaanjjjuuu) on X shared an official-looking document showing its communication to retail partners in India about the Xiaomi 17T's price revision. The new prices are effective from October 1.

The Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Other key highlights of the Xiaomi 17T include a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, 67W fast charging support and 22.5W reverse charging support. It has a Leica-branded rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Xiaomi 17T FAQs What are the main features of the Xiaomi 17T? The Xiaomi 17T is available with up to 12GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50MP OIS Leica, 50MP Periscope Telephoto, 12MP Ultrawide, and 32MP Front Selfie Camera. The phone supports fast charging with 67W wired charging, backed by a 6500mAh battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra4nm processor and comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 17T is available in 3 colour options. When was the Xiaomi 17T released? The Xiaomi 17T was launched on May 28, 2026 Where can I buy the Xiaomi 17T? You can buy the Xiaomi 17T through the official mi website. Read More

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.