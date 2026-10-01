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Tinder Launches Group Hangouts, Lets Friends Connect With Other Groups

To access the feature, users need an individual Tinder account and must be at least 18 years old.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2026 15:00 IST
Tinder Launches Group Hangouts, Lets Friends Connect With Other Groups

Photo Credit: Tinder

The groups shown to users are based on their existing Discovery preferences

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Highlights
  • Mutual Likes open shared chats between matched groups
  • Group sizes can vary between matched groups
  • Group Hangouts is rolling out in the US and select markets
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Tinder has introduced Group Hangouts, a new feature that brings friends into the dating experience by connecting groups with other groups on the app. The feature builds on Tinder's Double Date offering and is designed around shared activities and group conversations. Users can form groups of three or more, browse other groups and chat after a mutual Like. Group Hangouts is currently rolling out in the US and select markets, with Tinder expected to expand its availability to more regions.

Tinder Group Hangouts Availability

Tinder's Group Hangouts is rolling out in the US and select markets, with more regions to follow. Users with access will find the feature at the top of Tinder's home screen. It is free to use and can be managed through the app's settings. The feature is available on supported platforms, although web users can only access group chats.

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Tinder Group Hangouts Features and How It Works

Group Hangouts supports groups of three or more people, with users able to invite friends and select an activity for the group. The groups can vary in size, so a smaller group can connect with a larger one. Once created, group profiles appear in Tinder's Discovery feed alongside individual and Double Date profiles.

Users can Like other groups from the feed. A mutual Like, with at least one person from each group expressing interest, opens a shared chat for all members. The participants can then use the conversation to make plans before meeting in person

The feature builds on Tinder's Double Date format, which launched in June 2025. Early Group Hangouts testing in Australia saw 40 percent of invitations accepted, while women were 2.2 times more likely to Like a group profile than a regular one. Tinder said 90 percent of Double Date users were under 30.

To access the feature, users need an individual Tinder account and must be at least 18 years old. Members can leave a group chat without leaving the wider group, or block and report other participants. Tinder's existing moderation and safety measures apply, including Face Check where available.

The groups shown to users are based on their existing Discovery preferences, including their interests and activities, according to Tinder. Users can also choose whether to see group profiles in Discovery or hide them. Some feature details may change during the rollout, including invitation rules and group limits. Boosts and Super Likes are currently unavailable for Group Hangouts.

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Further reading: Tinder, Tinder Group Hangouts, Tinder Double Date, Tinder features, Group Hangouts
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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