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Securitize Share Drops 20 Percent as Tokenisation Revenue Falls Short of Expectations

Revenue fell 5 percent year-on-year despite strong growth in tokenised assets and marketplace activity.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 August 2026 11:35 IST
Securitize Share Drops 20 Percent as Tokenisation Revenue Falls Short of Expectations

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Deng Xiang

Securitize’s marketplace recorded higher asset values and transaction volumes in Q2

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Highlights
  • Securitize’s tokenised assets reached $4.3 billion
  • Transactions on the platform rose 147 percent year-on-year
  • The company reported a $21.7 million net loss in Q2
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The share price of Securitize (SECZ) dropped by 20 percent during after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company failed to meet the market analysts' projections for the second quarter. This is the same company that is known for the issuance and administration of the BUIDL tokenised money market fund by BlackRock, which generated revenue of $14.4 million (roughly Rs. 137 crore), a fall of 5 percent when compared to last year. However, the revenue was below analysts' expectations of $20.6 million (roughly Rs. 196 crore). 

Tokenised Asset Activity Grows Despite Weak Quarterly Financial Results

As per the company's disclosure, the loss per share for Securitize was $2.37 (roughly Rs. 237), while it was expected to be just $0.15 (roughly Rs. 14.31). Net loss came in at $21.7 million (roughly Rs. 207 crore), while EBITDA on an adjusted basis fell into the red at $5.5 million (roughly Rs. 52 crore) after posting a positive $1.8 million (roughly Rs. 17 crore) in the prior-year period. Investors on Wall Street have become more interested in tokenisation as it relates to moving cash, stocks, and other financial instruments to blockchain infrastructure. 

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Securitize is right at the heart of that development, but its revenue has not yet been impacted. According to CEO Carlos Domingo's post on X, the company reported that the quarter was “softer,” although there was a good beginning to the year. Revenue for the first half is still up 16 percent from last year's figures, including a record of $19.5 million (roughly Rs. 186 crore) during the first quarter. 

There were increased activities at Securitize's marketplace amid poor performance in terms of finances. The average asset management that is tokenised reached a high of $4.3 billion (roughly Rs. 41,018 crore), an increase of 16 percent compared to last year, while transactions rose 147 percent to reach $5.3 billion (roughly Rs. 50,573 crore). The company's fund services division managed 663 active funds and total assets of $24.3 billion (roughly Rs. 2,31,798 crore). Looking at the overall tokenised real-world asset market, the number of asset holders is now over 1.7 million, with distributed asset value being around $38 billion (roughly Rs. 3,62,482 crore), according to RWA.xyz, a data provider.

As per a report earlier this year by blockchain analytics platform DeFiLlama, tokenised real-world assets (RWA) have increased by roughly 66 percent since the beginning of 2026. The significant rise indicates a desire to add conventional financial assets to blockchain networks, including bonds, credit, and commodities. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be. It does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: RWA, Tokenisation, Crypto Markets
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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