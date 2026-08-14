The share price of Securitize (SECZ) dropped by 20 percent during after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company failed to meet the market analysts' projections for the second quarter. This is the same company that is known for the issuance and administration of the BUIDL tokenised money market fund by BlackRock, which generated revenue of $14.4 million (roughly Rs. 137 crore), a fall of 5 percent when compared to last year. However, the revenue was below analysts' expectations of $20.6 million (roughly Rs. 196 crore).

Tokenised Asset Activity Grows Despite Weak Quarterly Financial Results

As per the company's disclosure, the loss per share for Securitize was $2.37 (roughly Rs. 237), while it was expected to be just $0.15 (roughly Rs. 14.31). Net loss came in at $21.7 million (roughly Rs. 207 crore), while EBITDA on an adjusted basis fell into the red at $5.5 million (roughly Rs. 52 crore) after posting a positive $1.8 million (roughly Rs. 17 crore) in the prior-year period. Investors on Wall Street have become more interested in tokenisation as it relates to moving cash, stocks, and other financial instruments to blockchain infrastructure.

Securitize is right at the heart of that development, but its revenue has not yet been impacted. According to CEO Carlos Domingo's post on X, the company reported that the quarter was “softer,” although there was a good beginning to the year. Revenue for the first half is still up 16 percent from last year's figures, including a record of $19.5 million (roughly Rs. 186 crore) during the first quarter.

There were increased activities at Securitize's marketplace amid poor performance in terms of finances. The average asset management that is tokenised reached a high of $4.3 billion (roughly Rs. 41,018 crore), an increase of 16 percent compared to last year, while transactions rose 147 percent to reach $5.3 billion (roughly Rs. 50,573 crore). The company's fund services division managed 663 active funds and total assets of $24.3 billion (roughly Rs. 2,31,798 crore). Looking at the overall tokenised real-world asset market, the number of asset holders is now over 1.7 million, with distributed asset value being around $38 billion (roughly Rs. 3,62,482 crore), according to RWA.xyz, a data provider.

As per a report earlier this year by blockchain analytics platform DeFiLlama, tokenised real-world assets (RWA) have increased by roughly 66 percent since the beginning of 2026. The significant rise indicates a desire to add conventional financial assets to blockchain networks, including bonds, credit, and commodities.