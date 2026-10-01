Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Get New RAM and Storage Variants in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Get New RAM and Storage Variants in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T5 Lite 5G was launched in July in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2026 13:55 IST
Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Get New RAM and Storage Variants in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T5 Pro 5G runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo T5 Lite 5G is listed with a new 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G has a new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant
  • They are currently listed on Flipkart
Advertisement

Vivo has launched the Vivo T5 Lite 5G and T5 Pro 5G in India in new RAM and storage configurations. The new variants arrive months after the official launch of the handsets. The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is now available with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the Vivo T5 Pro 5G has a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Vivo T5 Lite 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It has a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and features a 9,020mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G and T5 Pro 5G

On Flipkart, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G is listed with a new 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option for Rs. 30,999. It is shown with a 'coming soon' tag. The handset was initially launched in July this year in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

The new 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Vivo T5 Pro 5G is available on Flipkart for Rs. 49,999. It is also listed as 'coming soon'. It was announced in India in April this year in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions.

The new Vivo T5 Lite 5G and T5 Pro 5G variants will be available during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, which is scheduled to begin on October 8. New configurations are not available on the Vivo India website at the time of writing.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G and T5 Pro 5G Specifications

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G has a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It also includes a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and has a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera. It features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G has a 9,020mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. It has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo T5 Lite 5G

Vivo T5 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Samsung Galaxy M17e, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and More to Get Discounts
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco X8 Pro Max, X8, M8x, More Deals Revealed Ahead of Sale

Related Stories

Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Get New RAM and Storage Variants in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Galaxy Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Amazon Great Indian Festival
  2. Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Get New RAM and Storage VariantsÂ 
  3. Xiaomi 17T Price in India Again Hiked by Rs. 5,000
  4. Redmi 17C First Impressions
  5. Oppo F35 Series Could Be Launched in India With These MediaTek SoCs
  6. Lumio Aura 5 Takes on Soundbars With a Different Approach
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds On Unveiled With Clip-On Design, Up to 9.5 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  2. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Gets Jade Mist Colour Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Crypto Hack Losses Reach $768 Million in September, Marking 2026’s Worst Month
  4. Nike Apex Racing Shoe Launched With Double-Stacked Air Zoom Platform, Carbon Fibre Flyplate
  5. India Sees Stronger Centralised Crypto Exchange Inflows Than Singapore, Australia
  6. Google Announces Gemini 4 Argon With Longer Output Limit: See Features, Availability
  7. Oppo F35 Pro 5G, Oppo F35 5G Appear on Geekbench With MediaTek Chipsets Ahead of India Launch
  8. 'Xbox Is Not for Sale': CEO Asha Sharma Denies Microsoft Wants to Divest Struggling Gaming Unit
  9. Xiaomi 17T Price in India Increased by Rs. 5,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  10. Tinder Launches Group Hangouts, Lets Friends Connect With Other Groups
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »