Vivo has launched the Vivo T5 Lite 5G and T5 Pro 5G in India in new RAM and storage configurations. The new variants arrive months after the official launch of the handsets. The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is now available with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the Vivo T5 Pro 5G has a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Vivo T5 Lite 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It has a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and features a 9,020mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G and T5 Pro 5G

On Flipkart, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G is listed with a new 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option for Rs. 30,999. It is shown with a 'coming soon' tag. The handset was initially launched in July this year in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

The new 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Vivo T5 Pro 5G is available on Flipkart for Rs. 49,999. It is also listed as 'coming soon'. It was announced in India in April this year in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions.

The new Vivo T5 Lite 5G and T5 Pro 5G variants will be available during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, which is scheduled to begin on October 8. New configurations are not available on the Vivo India website at the time of writing.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G and T5 Pro 5G Specifications

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G has a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It also includes a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and has a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera. It features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G has a 9,020mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. It has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

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