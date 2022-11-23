Technology News
loading

SHIB Creators Mull Joining WEF Plans to Shape Global Metaverse Policy

Shiba Inu was created by an anonymous developer called Ryoshi in August 2020

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 November 2022 17:50 IST
SHIB Creators Mull Joining WEF Plans to Shape Global Metaverse Policy

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s current market cap stands at $5 billion (roughly Rs. 40,430 crore)

Highlights
  • The WEF is looking to participate in the global Web3 industry
  • Shiba Inu has been offered to join WEF in policy drafting
  • Shiba Inu has not yet announced its decision

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is planning to draft policies around the metaverse that would work on a global level. To achieve this, the WEF has reached out to the developers of Shiba Inu. The volunteer project lead and developer for Shiba Inu, who goes by the pseudonym ‘Shytoshi Kusama', has announced the development along with a poll on Twitter. The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency was created by an anonymous developer called Ryoshi in August 2020 and as of Wednesday, November 23, has a market cap of $5 billion (roughly Rs. 40,430 crore).

In a Twitter poll, Kusama asked the crypto community to vote if Shiba Inu should accept WEF's offer.

In the last few hours, nearly 20,000 voters have cast their votes and the maximum of 62 percent participators have approved of Shiba Inu joining hands with the WEF.

The crypto and blockchain sectors have often made it to the discussion table at several WEF events.

Offering to team up with a crypto platform however, is a first of such offers from the Switzerland-based international non-governmental and lobbying organisation.

Over the last year, Shiba Inu has failed to maintain an impressive growth graph.

At the time of writing, the SHIB token is trading at $0.0000090 (roughly Rs. 0.000737).

The developers of the SHIB token have, however, been expanding the ecosystem of the meme coin.

Shiba Inu creators have working on a metaverse project called ‘SHIB: The Metaverse', that is being developed in Shibarium, a layer-2 solution for SHIB.

Back in January 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called cryptocurrencies a global challenge in his World Economic Forum address. "I am sure there will be a positive dialogue in this direction in the discussions in Davos," the Prime Minister had added at the time.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, SHIB, World Economic Forum, Metaverse
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Kantara OTT Release Date: Rishab Shetty-Led Thriller Premieres November 24 on Amazon Prime Video
Featured video of the day
Fujifilm X-H2: Can it Compete With a Phone?

Related Stories

SHIB Creators Mull Joining WEF Plans to Shape Global Metaverse Policy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Rishab Shetty-Led Kanat Is Out November 24 on Prime Video
  2. Jio 5G Rollout Expands to Pune, Offers Up to 1Gbps Internet Speeds
  3. Infinix Hot 20 5G Series India Launch Set for December 1: All Details
  4. Google May Use Performance Management System for Layoffs in 2023: Report
  5. Foxconn Factory Workers Protest at iPhone Plant hit by COVID-19 in China
  6. Samsung Black Friday Sale Starts November 24: Top Deals Previewed So Far
  7. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo X90 Pro+ Launched: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency Mining Partially Restricted in Law Signed by New York Governor
  2. SHIB Creators Mull Joining WEF Plans to Shape Global Metaverse Policy
  3. Kantara OTT Release Date: Rishab Shetty-Led Thriller Premieres November 24 on Amazon Prime Video
  4. ARG Fan Token Price Tumbles After Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup
  5. Jio 5G Rollout Expands to Pune, Offers Up to 1Gbps Internet Speeds
  6. iPhone Factory Workers Protest at Foxconn Plant Hit by COVID-19 in China
  7. Vivo TWS 3, TWS 3 Pro With Up to 49 dB Active Noise Cancellation, Lossless Audio Support Launched
  8. Google May Use Performance Management System to Lay Off Underperforming Workers in 2023: Report
  9. WhatsApp Desktop Call History Tab Spotted in Testing on Windows: Report
  10. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Confirmed to Feature Six Distinct Art Styles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.