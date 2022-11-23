Technology News
Kantara OTT Release Date: Rishab Shetty-Led Thriller Premieres November 24 on Amazon Prime Video

Kantara will be available in three additional dubs — Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 23 November 2022 17:43 IST
Kantara OTT Release Date: Rishab Shetty-Led Thriller Premieres November 24 on Amazon Prime Video

Story of Kantara is set around a community living in Kaadubettu in southern coastal state of Karnataka

Highlights
  • Kantara is written and directed by Rishab Shetty
  • The film was released in theatres on September 30
  • Shetty plays the protagonist Shiva in the film

Period acting thriller Kantara will start streaming on Prime Video from Thursday, the platform has announced. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the hit Kannada film was released in theatres on September 30.

The story of Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

Shetty, who also plays the protagonist Shiva in the film, said he is excited for the global digital premiere of Kantara on Prime Video.

"Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on Kantara and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video we will be able to take our labour of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide. "It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot's local flavour will keep viewers intrigued until the very end," the actor-filmmaker said in a statement.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films said the banner is always on the lookout for engaging tales in an extraordinary yet relatable manner like Kantara.

Kantara' s yet another film by us that has touched the hearts of audiences from varied regions and backgrounds. Rishab and the entire cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to create this beautiful film and we are delighted to take it to audiences across the globe through the exclusive launch on Prime Video," added Kiragandur.

The film will also be available to Prime members in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu language dubs.

Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G and Achyuth Kumar also round out the cast of Kantara.

Kantara

Kantara

  • Release Date 30 September 2022
  • Language Kannada
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Thriller
  • Duration 2h 30min
  • Cast
    Rishab Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Deepak Rai Panaje, Suchan Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, Ragu Pandeshwar
  • Director
    Rishab Shetty
  • Producer
    Vijay Kiragandur
  • Production
    Hombale Films
  • Certificate U/A
Comments

kantara, rishab shetty, kantara ott, kantara ott release date, kantara ott release date telugu, kantara ott release date tamil, kantara ott release date malayalam, Amazon prime video
Kantara OTT Release Date: Rishab Shetty-Led Thriller Premieres November 24 on Amazon Prime Video
