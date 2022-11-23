Technology News
loading

ARG Fan Token Price Tumbles After Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is causing the value of national football team fan tokens to fluctuate wildly.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 November 2022 17:12 IST
ARG Fan Token Price Tumbles After Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup

Photo Credit: FIFA

Over the past year, a number of the world’s largest clubs have created fan tokens

Highlights
  • ARG is an Ethereum-compatible ERC-20 token
  • The ARG fan token can be purchased on exchanges like OKX
  • Fan tokens are an additional source of revenue for national teams

As Argentina faced Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, the value of the Argentine Football Association's crypto fan token ARG fell precipitously, dropping from about $7.20 (roughly Rs. 600) at the start of the game to a low of $4.96 (roughly Rs. 400). Argentina's defeat was so severe that many supporters decided to sell their tokens, which were produced by the crypto firm Chiliz in official collaboration with the Argentine Football Association and launched on Chiliz's exchange Socios. ARG's price has marginally risen to about $5.68 (roughly Rs. 460) since the match ended.

After a shocking 2-1 loss for Argentina's national team, led by superstar Lionel Messi, the $ARG token plummeted more than 30 percent to $4.96 (roughly Rs. 400) on Tuesday evening, according to CoinGecko. When the token was created in May 2021, ARG sold for roughly $4.30 (roughly Rs. 350).

The token, one of several digital crypto assets created on the Chiliz blockchain by Socios.com in partnership with football teams, gives buyers a vote in some decisions made by sponsoring teams and access to rewards. For the uninitiated, ARG is a particular kind of Ethereum-compatible ERC-20 token which requires fans to first purchase Chiliz's CHZ token, which is down 17 percent over the last week before they can swap it for any other token on Socios. The fan token can be purchased on a number of popular exchanges like OKX, Huobi, and DigiFinex.

Over the past year, a significant number of the world's largest clubs, such as FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain F.C., and Manchester City F.C., as well as some national teams, have partnered with Socios.com and Bitci to create fan tokens. The tokens have quickly become a new source of revenue for teams.

The tokens, although they don't represent ownership in teams, are a way for investors to bet on the success of their favourite team. The value of these fan tokens can fluctuate greatly in value and fans can lose money, especially as the wider crypto market faces the fallout of crypto exchange FTX's financial collapse earlier this month.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Socios, ARG Fan Token, Chilliz
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Jio 5G Rollout Expands to Pune, Offers Up to 1Gbps Internet Speeds
Kantara OTT Release Date: Rishab Shetty-Led Thriller Premieres November 24 on Amazon Prime Video
Featured video of the day
Samsung AX46: The Best Air Purifier in the Market?

Related Stories

ARG Fan Token Price Tumbles After Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio 5G Rollout Expands to Pune, Offers Up to 1Gbps Internet Speeds
  2. Rishab Shetty-Led Kanat Is Out November 24 on Prime Video
  3. Samsung Black Friday Sale Starts November 24: Top Deals Previewed So Far
  4. All Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Cheat Codes in One Place
  5. HP to Cut Thousands of Jobs After Meta, Amazon and Twitter
  6. iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Set for December 2: Report
  7. OnePlus 10T 5G Review: Speed Above All Else
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
  9. Elon Musk Wants to Bring Encrypted DMs, Video and Voice Chat to Twitter
#Latest Stories
  1. SHIB Creators Mull Joining WEF Plans to Shape Global Metaverse Policy
  2. Kantara OTT Release Date: Rishab Shetty-Led Thriller Premieres November 24 on Amazon Prime Video
  3. ARG Fan Token Price Tumbles After Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup
  4. Jio 5G Rollout Expands to Pune, Offers Up to 1Gbps Internet Speeds
  5. iPhone Factory Workers Protest at Foxconn Plant Hit by COVID-19 in China
  6. Vivo TWS 3, TWS 3 Pro With Up to 49 dB Active Noise Cancellation, Lossless Audio Support Launched
  7. Google May Use Performance Management System to Lay Off Underperforming Workers in 2023: Report
  8. WhatsApp Desktop Call History Tab Spotted in Testing on Windows: Report
  9. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Confirmed to Feature Six Distinct Art Styles
  10. Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy A52 Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.