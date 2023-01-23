Technology News

Starter Crypto Investors Flocking to Shiba Inu Over Dogecoin: Nansen

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at the price point of $0.000012 (roughly Rs. 0.000984).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2023 14:44 IST
Starter Crypto Investors Flocking to Shiba Inu Over Dogecoin: Nansen

Photo Credit: ShibArmy

Currently, over 549 trillion SHIB tokens are in circulation

Highlights
  • Shiba Inu token was launched in 2020
  • SHIB developers are launching metaverse, Layer-2 Shibereum
  • Shiba Inu was created as a joke against Dogecoin

The overall crypto market valuation shot up from the $800 billion mark back to the trillion-dollar mark in the first 23 days of January, with more people joining the virtual digital assets sector. In its new report, the on-chain analytics firm Nansen said that Shiba Inu has emerged as the top-most choice for new entrants to begin crypto investments with. The memecoin, that has always been priced lower than its rival, the Dogecoin, could be attracting investors with its lower price.

In the last seven days, SHIB tokens worth $56 million (roughly Rs. 455 crore) were wired into over 12,000 crypto wallets, a CryptoPotato report citing Nansen's data.

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at the price point of $0.000012 (roughly Rs. 0.000984) with a small gain of 0.86 percent, as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

Currently, over 549 trillion SHIB tokens are in circulation, the cumulative amount of which reaches $6.63 billion (roughly Rs. 53,999 crore), CoinMarketCap data shows.

Shiba Inu has also emerged as the only ERC-20 token crypto to most appear on the Ethereum mother-chain transactions.

The memecoin recently emerged among popular crypto choices in India as well.

In recent times, the popularity of SHIB has lead it to be listed on crypto ATMs, and payment options by crypto-accepting companies like AMC Theatres in the US.

In a bid to expand its ecosystem, the developers behind Shiba Inu are dabbling into different areas of the Web3 and blockchain sectors.

In the coming days, the developers of the SHIB coin will release a Layer-2 Shibarium sidechain on the Ethereum mainnet that supports the SHIB ecosystem as the mother blockchain.

With the launch of the Shibarium Layer-2 network, the SHIB team expects to upgrade its speed of transactions, support up and coming blockchain projects, as well as allow the unification of NFTs with its ecosystem.

Last October, the Shiba Inu developers announced the Shiba Inu Metaverse, currently codenamed Shiberse. It will be a real estate metaverse project where people will be able to purchase digital plots of Shiba Lands and build games as well as their virtual identities.

Originally created as a joke rival to Dogecoin, SHIB was launched in August 2020.

The SHIB token became the 11th-biggest cryptocurrency coin by market value on October 25 last year, WatcherGuru reported.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, SHIB, Dogecoin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Avatar: The Way of Water Swims Past $2 Billion Mark in Global Box Office
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro+: All About the 200-Megapixel Camera

Related Stories

Starter Crypto Investors Flocking to Shiba Inu Over Dogecoin: Nansen
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of Launch
  2. This ColorOS Android App Records Calls Without On-Call Voice Disclaimer
  3. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Oppo Reno 8T Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 8T Price in India Tipped, May Feature 108-Megapixel Main Camera
  6. After Amazon, Meta, Now Spotify Planning to Cut Jobs This Week
  7. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  8. HP Envy x360 15 Laptops With OLED Touch Display Debut in India, See Price
  9. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  10. From From the Last of Us to the Menu: 5 Movies and TV Shows to Watch Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Offer 4K Portrait Video Recording at 30fps
  2. Oppo Reno 8T Price in India Tipped, May Feature 108-Megapixel Main Camera
  3. Starter Crypto Investors Flocking to Shiba Inu Over Dogecoin: Nansen
  4. Avatar: The Way of Water Swims Past $2 Billion Mark in Global Box Office
  5. Moto G13, Moto G23 Specifications Tipped, Could Come With a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Android 13
  6. Moto G23 Design Renders Leak, Could Soon Launch Along With Moto G13: Reports
  7. Samsung Galaxy A24 Renders Suggest Design, Four Colour Options: All Details
  8. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says ‘Stealth Addresses’ Could Bring Privacy to Blockchain Transactions
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Displays Tipped to Come With Thinner Bezels, Curved Edges
  10. Jason Momoa Teases More Aquaman After Meeting With DC Studio Co-Head James Gunn
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.