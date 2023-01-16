Technology News

SHIB Developers to Soon Floor Layer-2 Shibarium Network on Ethereum Mainnet: Details

In light of the development, the SHIB token has risen by 4.80 percent to touch the value of $0.000010 (roughly Rs. 0.000854).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 January 2023 18:14 IST
SHIB Developers to Soon Floor Layer-2 Shibarium Network on Ethereum Mainnet: Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Shiba Inu

The Shiba Inu team experts to upgrade its speed of transactions with Shibarium

Highlights
  • Shibarium’s release date remains undisclosed
  • Shiba Inu is supported on the Ethereum blockchain
  • Shiba Inu developers have also been working on its metaverse

The team behind the Shiba Inu memecoin has decided to expand the availability of its underlying technology to get more Web3 projects to take its support and get more of its tokens into circulations. In the coming days, the developers of the SHIB coin will release a Layer-2 Shibarium network on the Ethereum mainnet that supports the SHIB ecosystem as the mother blockchain. The development has stirred excitement among members of the SHIB community.

Layer-2 blockchain networks acts as secondary platforms that are built on the main blockchain. These networks are intended to increase the scalability of the main blockchain by supporting a wide array of customised dApps and protocols, while maintaining the same security standards offered by the mother chain.

With the launch of the Shibarium Layer-2 network, the Shiba Inu team expects to upgrade its speed of transactions, support up and coming blockchain projects, as well as allow the unification of NFTs with its ecosystem.

“We are approaching the finishing touches for Shibarium's Beta and its imminent launch. Shibarium's Layer-2 blockchain protocols can serve different industry areas such as metaverse, Web3 innovation, and gaming,” said the official blog post from the Shiba Inu makers.

The announcement has garnered a bunch of responses from Shiba Inu community members.

In light of this development, the SHIB token has risen by 4.80 percent to touch the value of $0.000010 (roughly Rs. 0.000854), as per Gadgets360's crypto price tracker.

“Patience is key, and some see Shibarium as a price pumping tool, but that is not the project's focus and never has been. Shibarium is being built to fulfil Riyoshi's vision and provide the community with a tool to build and grow the project on their own terms,” the blog further added. Riyoshi is the anonymous founder of Shiba Inu.

The memecoin, which was originally created as a joke rival to Dogecoin, emerged to become the 11th-biggest cryptocurrency coin by market value on October 25, WatcherGuru reported.

In October last year, the Shiba Inu developers decided to foray into the metaverse sphere. The Shiba Inu Metaverse, currently codenamed Shiberse, will be a real estate metaverse project where people will be able to purchase digital plots of Shiba Lands and build games as well as their virtual identities.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, Shib, Shibarium, Ethereum, Blockchain
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
iQoo Neo 7 India Launch Date Set for February 16, Will be Sold via Amazon: All Details
Featured video of the day
How Smartphones Empower Senior Citizens

Related Stories

SHIB Developers to Soon Floor Layer-2 Shibarium Network on Ethereum Mainnet: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New MacBook Pro Spotted Online, Apple May Launch New Models Today
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Live Images Showcase Design, Camera Details
  3. Airtel 5G Services Begin Rolling Out in These Cities in Rajasthan
  4. Lenovo Yoga 9i With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  8. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Renders Tip Multiple Colour Options: Details
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Offers Under Rs. 30,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Launches Off-Exchange Cold Storage Solution ‘Binance Mirror’ for Crypto Investors as Hacks Intensify
  2. Amazon Could Drop The Grand Tour's Jeremy Clarkson After Controversial Comments on Meghan Markle: Report
  3. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Airtel 5G Services Rolling Out in Phased Manner in Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota: All Details
  5. Netflix’s Class Pits Poor Scholarship Students Against the Elite in an Exclusive High School: Trailer and Release Date Announced
  6. Netflix App for iPhone Gets a Refreshed User Interface With Added Animations and Haptics: All Details
  7. Assam Likely to Be First State to Achieve 100 Percent Electric Three-Wheeler Sales by 2025, US Study Shows
  8. Japan Asks for Crypto to Be Controlled as Traditional Banks, Calls for Global Regulation of Sector
  9. Samsung ISOCELL HP2 200-Megapixel Image Sensor Unveiled Ahead of Galaxy S23 Ultra Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 8T India Price, Specifications Leaked; Oppo F23 and Reno 10 Launch Date Revealed: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.