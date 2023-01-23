Technology News

Avatar: The Way of Water Swims Past $2 Billion Mark in Global Box Office

James Cameron’s much-delayed sequel is currently the biggest film of 2022.

By AFP with inputs from Gadgets360 | Updated: 23 January 2023 14:48 IST
Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water is the sixth film ever to surpass the $2 billion mark

Highlights
  • Avatar: The Way of Water released December 16 in theatres
  • It has pulled 1.42 billion (about Rs. 11,522) from markets outside the US
  • It is now positioned as the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time

Avatar: The Way of Water gave no sign of relinquishing its box office domination, taking in an estimated $19.7 million (about Rs. 160 crore) in its sixth weekend out in North America, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. The James Cameron sci-fi epic thus sailed past the $2 billion (about Rs. 16,230 crore) mark globally, the best in the pandemic era, with accumulated ticket sales of $598 million (about Rs. 4,852 crore) in the US and Canada, and $1.42 billion (about Rs. 11,522 crore) elsewhere in the world.

That makes the Disney/ 20th Century Studios film only the sixth movie ever to surpass the $2 billion mark (not adjusted for inflation), though it still trails the all-time leader, the original Avatar, by $1.5 billion (about Rs. 12,171 crore). The original 2009 film stands first as the highest-grossing film of all time, having collected $2.9 billion (about Rs. 23,530 crore).

Showing considerable buoyance after five weeks out, Universal Pictures' family-friendly Puss in Boots: The Last Wish rose one spot from last weekend to place second, at $11.5 million (about Rs. 93 crore) for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

Down one spot was scary-doll thriller M3GAN from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, at $9.8 million (about Rs. 80 crore). The film's title doll, created as a companion to a young orphan, gradually takes on a creepy life of her own.

In the fourth spot was Sony Pictures' new release Missing, at $9.3 million (about Rs. 75 crore). Storm Reid stars as a teenager desperate to find her mother (Nia Long) after she disappears during a vacation in Colombia.

David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research called that opening "impressive" for a crime thriller, adding, "The reviews are excellent."

And in fifth, down one spot from last weekend, was Sony's feel-good A Man Called Otto, at $9 million (about Rs. 73 crore). Tom Hanks plays the title curmudgeon, a character based on the popular Swedish novel “A Man Called Ove.”

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Plane ($5.3 million)

House Party ($1.8 million)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ($1.5 million)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($1.4 million)

The Whale ($1.3 million)

Avatar: The Way of Water is playing in theatres globally. In India, Avatar 2 is available in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Avatar: The Way of Water
Read Review

Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Release Date 16 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Kate Winslet, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr., Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, Vin Diesel
  • Director
    James Cameron
  • Producer
    James Cameron, Jon Landau
Further reading: avatar 2, avatar 2 box office collection, avatar 2 collection worldwide, avatar 2 2 billion, james cameron, disney, 20th century studios, hollywood
