Technology News

Multiple Solana-Based Memecoins Abandoned After Presale Frenzy, Millions of Dollars Displaced: Report

In an update published on April 21, ZachXBT claimed that at least 12 memecoin projects have been abandoned in the last 30 days.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 April 2024 17:40 IST
Multiple Solana-Based Memecoins Abandoned After Presale Frenzy, Millions of Dollars Displaced: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Tima Miroshnichenko

Token Pokeepandaa, represented as LIKE raised $8 million through presale

Highlights
  • Alarming number of scam tokens are making inroads into crypto circle
  • All new Solana-based memecoins should be checked before investing
  • $200 million feared stolen through crypto rugpulls in 2024 so far
Advertisement

The past few months have been quite the up-hill ride for the crypto sector, marking some major milestone moments that shook the industry out of a long slumber. With most cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin having seen significant spikes in their prices, several new tokens have managed to find their way inside the crypto circle in recent months. Sounding an alert however, independent blockchain investigator ZachXBT has claimed that multiple memecoin projects that launched lately, have now been abandoned.

In an update published on April 21, ZachXBT claimed that at least 12 memecoin projects have been abandoned in the last 30 days. All these memecoins – including Pokeepandaa, RockyXBT, Pepecasso1 -- are based on the Solana blockchain.

These memecoins have reportedly raised an estimate of more than SOL 180,650 collectively through pre-sale listings. At present, Solana is trading at $135.71 (roughly Rs. 11,312) which means that the fund tied to these abandoned memecoins roughly stand at the point of $27 million (roughly Rs. 225 crore).

TemplePharmacy_, Vombatus_Eth, Sartoshi0x, Jared_eth, BlueKirbyFTM, Emperor, urfSOL, Mr_Alevi, and Gabrielesm1 are the names of the other memecoins, that have made it to ZachXBT's list of abandoned memecoins. “Would avoid any future projects launched by these founders,” the blockchain investigator tweeted.

ZachXBT's latest list showed that Pokeepandaa, which was represented by the token name LIKE, raised the most amount – SOL 52,220 or over $8 million (roughly Rs. 66 crore) through the presale. The memecoin, at present, is reportedly down by 99.2 percent. As of now, this token and others have been abandoned by the developers leading to a massive rug pull situation.

In March, ZachXBT had tweeted that along with Solana, new tokens based on other blockchains as well have been going live for presales – warning investors to exercise caution before making financial decisions.

Rugpulls are amongst the most common forms of scams wherein crypto tokens are launched, traders are enticed to invest in these tokens, only for developers to gather all the invested amount and disappear.

Between January and March 2024, rug pulls and exit scams have reportedly accounted for $267 million (roughly Rs. 2,225 crore) in loss. In totality, over $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,667 crore) have been lost to hacks and rug pulls in 2024 so far.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Solana, Memecoins
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo X100 Ultra Tipped to Come With Vivo’s Self-Developed BlueImage Imaging Technology

Related Stories

Multiple Solana-Based Memecoins Abandoned After Presale Frenzy, Millions of Dollars Displaced: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X100 Ultra Said to Come With Vivo's Self-Developed Imaging Technology
  2. These Samsung Phones Facing Green Line Issue May Get Free Screen Replacement
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in Development, May Launch This Year
  4. Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; to Debut in This Price Segment
  5. Android 15 Could Bring New Option to Charge Devices Wirelessly: Report
  6. iPhone AI Features to Reportedly Have One Advantage Over Rivals
#Latest Stories
  1. Circle to Search May Soon Let Users Copy and Share Screenshots of a Part of the Screen
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Discounted: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  3. Apple to Skip M3-Powered Mac Mini, Will Launch M4 Model as Soon as Late 2024: Report
  4. Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; Key Specifications, Price Range Revealed
  5. Blackview Hero 10 With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Main Display Could be the Cheapest Foldable Phone Yet: Report
  6. Airtel Announces Roaming Plans Starting at Rs. 133 per Day With Access to 184 Countries
  7. WhatsApp for Android Could Reportedly Get a New Favourites Tab to Add Contacts to Speed Dial
  8. Google Chat Rolls Out Cross-Platform Messaging With Microsoft Teams, Slack: How It Works
  9. Multiple Solana-Based Memecoins Abandoned After Presale Frenzy, Millions of Dollars Displaced: Report
  10. Oppo K12 Launch Date Set for April 24; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »