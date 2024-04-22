Technology News

Vivo X100 Ultra Tipped to Come With Vivo’s Self-Developed BlueImage Imaging Technology

Vivo said to have renewed its contract with Zeiss.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 April 2024 16:36 IST
Vivo X100 Ultra Tipped to Come With Vivo’s Self-Developed BlueImage Imaging Technology

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro have Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo X100 Ultra is rumoured to pack a quad rear camera unit
  • They are expected to arrive in May in China
  • Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC
Advertisement

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in India in January with the brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. The Chinese smartphone brand is now reportedly preparing to unveil the Vivo X100 Ultra as another camera-focused handset. Vivo is yet to reveal the plans to launch Vivo X100 Ultra, but ahead of it, a tipster has leaked details about the device on Weibo. The Vivo X100 Ultra is expected to be joined by Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro.

Digital Chat Station, one of China's most prominent tipsters, claimed on Weibo that the Vivo X100 Ultra will be the first smartphone to incorporate Vivo's self-developed BlueImage imaging technology. Not much is known about the imaging technology at this moment. The tipster adds that Vivo has renewed its contract with Zeiss hinting that several new smartphones will debut with optics from German camera maker Zeiss.

Another post shared by the tipster suggests that the Vivo X100s Pro and Vivo X100s will be launched alongside.​​​ They are expected to arrive in May in China. However, the exact launch date is still under wraps.

The Vivo X100 Ultra is rumoured to pack a quad rear camera unit led by Sony LYT-900 primary camera. It is said to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and Samsung's S5KHP9 sensor alongside a telephoto and ultrawide units.

As per past leaks, the Vivo X100 Ultra will feature an E7 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is anticipated to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It could be Vivo's first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Meanwhile, the Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro are expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo X100 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bright LTPO display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Great for gaming
  • Good battery life
  • Very fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
Read detailed Vivo X100 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo X100 Ultra Specifications, Vivo, Zeiss, Vivo X100s
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
'Lord of the Rings' Owner Embracer Group Announces Plan to Split Into 3 Standalone Companies: Details
Multiple Solana-Based Memecoins Abandoned After Presale Frenzy, Millions of Dollars Displaced: Report

Related Stories

Vivo X100 Ultra Tipped to Come With Vivo’s Self-Developed BlueImage Imaging Technology
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Samsung Phones Facing Green Line Issue May Get Free Screen Replacement
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in Development, May Launch This Year
  3. iPhone AI Features to Reportedly Have One Advantage Over Rivals
  4. Meta AI Refusing to Answer Queries Around Indian Elections
  5. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
  6. Vivo X100 Ultra Said to Come With Vivo's Self-Developed Imaging Technology
  7. Oppo K12 to Launch on April 24; Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chat Rolls Out Cross-Platform Messaging With Microsoft Teams, Slack: How It Works
  2. Multiple Solana-Based Memecoins Abandoned After Presale Frenzy, Millions of Dollars Displaced: Report
  3. Oppo K12 Launch Date Set for April 24; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  4. Vivo X100 Ultra Tipped to Come With Vivo’s Self-Developed BlueImage Imaging Technology
  5. Android 15 Said to Support NFC Wireless Charging Feature to Add Another Option to Charge Devices
  6. 'Lord of the Rings' Owner Embracer Group Announces Plan to Split Into 3 Standalone Companies: Details
  7. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display, IP67 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung India Offers Free Display Replacement for Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 Users Facing Green Line Issue: Report
  9. Meta AI Refusing to Answer Questions Related to Politicians and Parties Ahead of Elections in India
  10. Google’s Gemini Assistant Could Soon Play Music From Third-Party Apps: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »