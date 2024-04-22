Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in India in January with the brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. The Chinese smartphone brand is now reportedly preparing to unveil the Vivo X100 Ultra as another camera-focused handset. Vivo is yet to reveal the plans to launch Vivo X100 Ultra, but ahead of it, a tipster has leaked details about the device on Weibo. The Vivo X100 Ultra is expected to be joined by Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro.

Digital Chat Station, one of China's most prominent tipsters, claimed on Weibo that the Vivo X100 Ultra will be the first smartphone to incorporate Vivo's self-developed BlueImage imaging technology. Not much is known about the imaging technology at this moment. The tipster adds that Vivo has renewed its contract with Zeiss hinting that several new smartphones will debut with optics from German camera maker Zeiss.

Another post shared by the tipster suggests that the Vivo X100s Pro and Vivo X100s will be launched alongside.​​​ They are expected to arrive in May in China. However, the exact launch date is still under wraps.

The Vivo X100 Ultra is rumoured to pack a quad rear camera unit led by Sony LYT-900 primary camera. It is said to include a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and Samsung's S5KHP9 sensor alongside a telephoto and ultrawide units.

As per past leaks, the Vivo X100 Ultra will feature an E7 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is anticipated to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It could be Vivo's first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Meanwhile, the Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro are expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.