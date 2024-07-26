Realme 13 5G appears to be the next entrant in the brand's number series, as the successor to the Realme 12 5G that was launched in India in March with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset. As of now, the Chinese tech brand has not shared any information on its existence, but the phone was spotted on several regulatory websites including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The phone is seen with model number RMX3951 on a few of these listings, with the NBTC listing confirming the Realme 13 5G moniker.

Realme 13 5G Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites

The Realme 13 5G is listed on the NBTC website with model number RMX3951. The listing shows that the smartphone has support for GSM, WCDMA LTE, and NR networks. This suggests 5G connectivity on the upcoming phone. As per the listing, the phone is manufactured in China.

As reported by MySmartPrice, the Realme 13 5G has also appeared on the BIS, FCC, TUV, EEC certifications and Camera FV-5 database with the model number RMX3851 which matches the NBTC listing.

The alleged TUV certification shows the device with same model number, and suggests a 4,880mAh battery. The handset allegedly surfaced on BIS and EEC certification sites with the model number RMX3951 confirming its arrival in India and European markets.

The FCC listing on the other hand, shows the phone with a 5,000mAh battery unit with model number BLPA17 and support for SuperVOOC chargers with the VCB4JAUH model number. This adaptor reportedly supports 45W fast charging. The Realme 12 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.

Meanwhile, the Realme 13 5G was reportedly listed in the Camera FV 5 database. It is expected to feature a primary camera with a f/1.8 aperture, 4.1mm focal length, and an image resolution of 1,280 x 960 pixels. This could be a reference to a 50-megapixel camera with pixel binning. The selfie camera seems to have f/2.5 aperture, a 3.2mm focal length, and an image resolution of 1,440 x 1,080 pixels.

Realme has not shared any information on the Realme 13 5G yet but these certifications suggest that the company may be planning to release the phone soon. The Realme 12 5G was launched in March with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.