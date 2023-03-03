The Sandbox, a popular metaverse firm, has warned community members of a security breach. As per its most recent blog post, the platform has revealed that an unauthorised third part has managed to bypass its security measures and may have gathered details of its users. The Sandbox community has been warned against interacting with any suspicious email, which may allow attackers to access and steal their digital assets. This incident marks the first major breach reported by the Web3 sector in 2023.

The malicious email, that may have reached the email inboxes of members of The Sandbox community, is titled ‘The Sandbox Game (PURELAND) Access'. The mail contains links to malware that is capable of installing itself secretly on the hardware of unsuspecting users and accessing their information.

“An unauthorised third party had gained access to the computer of an employee of The Sandbox. This enabled the third party to access a number of email addresses to which it then sent an email,” the official blog post states

The Web3 game ecosystem provider detected the breach at the end of last month. It is now reaching out to users who may have received the malicious phishing email. These people have been instructed to not open, play, or download anything from the links they have received in the email.

“We have blocked the employee's accounts and access to The Sandbox, reformatted the employee's laptop, and reset all related passwords including requiring two-factor authentication. We have not identified any further impacts. However, we are working to monitor the situation,” the blog added.

The Sandbox has asked its community members to run a trusted antivirus as well as reformat affected systems. Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based game software firm, purchased the mobile game firm called The Sandbox in 2018. Animoca later revamped the platform with the metaverse twist.

In recent times, The Sandbox metaverse has emerged as a hotspot for several brands looking to establish themselves in the metaverse. Last June, NYC's iconic Times Square announced its address in the metaverse.

Standard Charted Bank, Dubai's virtual assets regulator, Mastercard, and HSBC Bank have also created their virtual spaces in The Sandbox metaverse.

Following its success, Animoca has decided to invest more in the sector and participate in the expansion and adoption of the metaverse technology. In December, Animoca Brands revealed its plan to unveil a mega-fund of $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,260 crore), dedicated to the metaverse business.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.