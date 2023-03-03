Redmi will officially launch a new smart TV in India on March 14. The Chinese electronics manufacturer confirmed the development through a press release and an official announcement on Twitter. The upcoming smart TV, named Redmi Fire TV, has been developed in collaboration with Amazon and is expected to go live on sale exclusively via the e-commerce portal. Amazon's pre-sale page for the upcoming Redmi Fire TV also reveals some key specifications that can be expected on the home entertainment device.

According to a press release from Xiaomi, the company is gearing up to launch the Redmi Fire TV on March 14, 2023 in India. The launch event will go live at 12 PM IST on the aforementioned date. Xiaomi also followed this up with an official announcement on Twitter, which reveals that the upcoming Redmi Fire TV will come with in-built Fire TV Stick-like feature, which will allow users to access home entertainment from streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and more.

Amazon's listing of the Redmi Fire TV, also reveals some key specifications for the device. The smart TV will run on Fire OS 7, Amazon's latest operating system for Fire Stick. Redmi Fire TV will sport a metallic bezel-less design, and will be shipped in an eco-friendly packaging, Redmi claims. The TV will also come with remote that seems to be much like the one that ships with the Fire TV stick. However, we will have to wait until the actual launch on March 14 to find out whether any additional features have been included on the remote. In the image on the listing, the remote is seen carrying dedicated buttons for Netflix, Prime Video, and Amazon Music apps.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Fire TV will support AirPlay, Miracast, Dual Band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The latest smart TV from Xiaomi-owned Redmi, will go on sale on Amazon starting March 14, as mentioned earlier. The company has not yet revealed the pricing for the smart TV.

