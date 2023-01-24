Technology News

Tornado Cash Users to Get Benefits for Proving Their Funds Are Not Stolen, Here’s How

TORN holders will be able to trigger this protocol as and when they wish to withdraw their funds from the Tornado Cash protocol.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 January 2023 19:43 IST
Tornado Cash Users to Get Benefits for Proving Their Funds Are Not Stolen, Here’s How

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Tornado Cash

Currently, over 1.09 million TORN coins are in circulation

Highlights
  • The proof of innocence protocol is accessible via GitHub
  • For now, the proof of innocence protocol only works for Tornado Cash
  • Chainway is a Web3 builder

Holders of the TORN token, which is native to the Tornado Cash privacy mixer, will now be eligible to earn rewards for proving that their holdings are not from stolen funds. Web3 builder Chainway has launched a new feature called the ‘Proof-of-Innocence', which will reward ethical TORN holders. The Tornado Cash platform is often misused by scammers and thieves to anonymously rewire stolen funds by depositing their holdings in an anonymous pool of tokens first.

TORN holders will be able to trigger this protocol as and when they wish to withdraw their funds from the Tornado Cash protocol.

“Proof of Innocence is a tool that allows users to prove that their withdrawals from Tornado Cash are not from a list of specified deposits, selected by the user themselves. This allows users to clear their name and demonstrate their innocence without revealing their identity,” Chainway wrote in an official post.

Currently, over 1.09 million TORN coins are in circulation. As per CoinMarketCap, the total market valuation of TORN stands at over $7 million (roughly Rs. 60 crore).

TORN holders, who wish to use the proof-of-innocence to earn benefits, would be able to withdraw by providing ‘zero knowledge' proof. Zero-knowledge proofs can be provided without disclosing the original address of the users' funds.

People who clear the process will not only get additional layers of anonymity and privacy, but will also prove that they are not notorious actors. “This allows users to clear their name and demonstrate their innocence without revealing their identity,” the Chainway blog added.

For now, Chainway's proof-of-innocence mechanism only works on Tornado Cash. The protocol is available on GitHub, a CryptoSlate report noted.

“By providing this proof, users can show that they are not hackers or other bad actors, and can make withdrawals from Tornado Cash with confidence. This not only improves the security and trustworthiness of the system, but also helps to protect legitimate users from being associated with illegal activities, without sacrificing their privacy,” the post noted.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Tornado Cash, TORN, Proof of Innocence, Chainway
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Native Beta App for macOS Is Now Rolling Out: Report
Featured video of the day
Monetise YouTube Shorts Soon - Watch to Know How

Related Stories

Tornado Cash Users to Get Benefits for Proving Their Funds Are Not Stolen, Here’s How
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G Spotted on Geekbench, New Renders Show Colourways
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature the Telephoto Sensor From This Phone
  3. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard Price Tipped: Report
  4. Jio 5G Network Services Are Now Available in These 50 Cities
  5. What Google CEO Sundar Pichai Told Workers After Announcing Job Cuts
  6. Oppo Reno 8T Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Unveiled
  8. OnePlus 11R Price in India, Configuration Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. This ColorOS Android App Records Calls Without On-Call Voice Disclaimer
  10. Pathaan Releasing on January 25 in ICE, IMAX Formats: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Tornado Cash Users to Get Benefits for Proving Their Funds Are Not Stolen, Here’s How
  2. WhatsApp Native Beta App for macOS Is Now Rolling Out: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Base Model to Receive Brightness Upgrade, Series to Continue Using Only Snapdragon SoCs: Reports
  4. ChatGPT Professional Plan Priced at $42 Per Month Surfaces Online, Firm Yet to Announce Premium Plans
  5. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 To Launch In India With Support for Google's Spatial Audio Feature on Android 13
  6. Binance Moved $346 Million for Seized Bitzlato Crypto Exchange, Blockchain Data Shows
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Pre-Reservations Open in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. WWE 2K23 Release Date Set for March 17, Features John Cena as Cover Star: Details
  9. Zomato Instant Not Shutting Down, Will Rebrand 10-Minute Food Delivery Service, Company Says
  10. Microsoft to Discontinue Sale of Windows 10 Home and Pro Downloads From January 31: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.