Valora Launches Mobile Stack Web3 Launchpad for iOS, Android Apps

Valora claims that the Mobile Stack platform can help Web3 service providers offer interactive apps with one-tap email-based customer onboarding.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2024 16:16 IST
Photo Credit: Mobile Stack

Valora launched in 2020 as a DeFi wallet built on the Celo network

Highlights
  • Valora believes Web3 needs easy tech to reach smartphone ecosystems
  • Valora' mobile Stack to offer on-ramp services for crypto, fiat
  • Crypto staking provisions will be built-in on Mobile Stack
Valora, a peer-to-peer payments platform is the latest firm that is attempting to foray into the Web3-focused class of smartphones. As the trend of fusing smartphone apps with Web3 technology appears to be on the rise, the US-based firm has announced a new service called ‘Mobile Stack', that will act as a launchpad for Web3 apps to run as smoothly as possible on smartphones. Valora says it can help Web3 service providers create and offer interactive apps with one-tap email-based customer onboarding process just 'in minutes'.

Velora's web3 ambitions

Jackie Bona, Co-Founder and CEO at Valora, confirmed the development over the weekend through a post on X. The 45-second long clip, explained how Valora's Mobile Stack would allow people to instantly create decentralised apps (dApps).

The stack will also offer onramp services to purchase crypto via fiat currencies to navigate within the ecosystems of these dApps. Furthermore, Mobile Stack will also facilitate easy swipe for crypto tokens.

"I'm excited to introduce a project that the Valora team has been working on called Mobile Stack. I see a tremendous opportunity to provide exceptional user experiences via mobile that bring consumers around the world into web3," Bona stated, re-sharing a video showing how the Mobile Stack system would work.

The official website of Mobile Stack states that only eight of the top hundred Web3 firms offer mobile-based experiences, which Valora analysed ahead of the launch of its Mobile Stack platform.

The company reportedly describes the present ways to make Web3 apps compatible with smartphones as 'cumbersome'.

About web3 fusing with smartphones

In recent years, the concept of Web3-integrated phone devices has caught the attention of industry players.

Binance-backed CoralApp recently unveiled its flagship smartphone called the Coral Phone, which will be packed with Web3 capabilities.

In May, Africa-based tech firm Jambo unveiled its JamboPhone which supports multiple Web3 functionalities.

Solana Labs was the first major Web3 firm that had brought smartphone and Web3 together in 2022 through its Solana Saga smartphone.

Despite these advancements, the Web3 sector finds itself far from completing its merger with smartphones. As per the official blog by Mobile Stack, this issue is due to substantial challenges that face building secure and comprehensive crypto mobile applications.

"Creating an intuitive user interface for such complex functionalities has been even more challenging. Without a straightforward method to design user-friendly interfaces that can effectively manage these multifaceted requirements, Web3 will miss every opportunity to bring new users into the Onchain ecosystem," the post noted.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
CMF Phone 1 First Impressions
