NASA's Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) has started to get ready for the launch. It was removed from its shipping container on Thursday, May 29, after being transferred from the airlock into the high bay at the Astrotech Space Operations Facility near the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Its objective is to study the boundary of the solar system and how solar wind interacts with interstellar space. The mission is targeting launch no earlier than September 2025 from Launch Complex 39A.

About the new Mission

According to NASA's blog, the IMAP mission will orbit the Sun at a location called Lagrange Point 1 (L1), which is about one million miles from Earth towards the Sun. From this location, IMAP can measure the local solar wind and scan the distant heliosphere without background from planets and their magnetic fields. The spacecraft will use 10 scientific instruments to study and map the heliosphere, a vast magnetic bubble surrounding the Sun that protects our solar system. As a modern-day space cartographer, IMAP will enhance our understanding of heliophysics and contribute valuable insights into space weather prediction.

At NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, IMAP went through thermal vacuum testing at the X-ray and Cryogenic facility that simulates harsh conditions and dramatic temperature changes to simulate the environment during launch, on the journey toward the Sun.

Pre-Launch Preparations

NASA technicians will now begin to load the IMAP spacecraft with propellant. It will be integrated with two additional satellites: the Carruthers Geocorona Observatory and NOAA's Space Weather Follow On L1. All three spacecraft will be encapsulated together inside the protective payload fairing. Technicians then will transport the encapsulated spacecraft to a hangar at NASA Kennedy, where the team will integrate the spacecraft with its SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

IMAP is the fifth mission in NASA's Solar Terrestrial Probes program portfolio. It is led by Princeton University professor David J. McComas with an international team of 25 partner institutions. The spacecraft was built and operated from The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.