Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s IMAP Spacecraft Gears Up for Mission to Explore Solar System’s Edge

NASA’s IMAP spacecraft is being prepped for a 2025 launch to study the solar system’s outer boundary and solar wind from its orbit at Lagrange Point 1.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 June 2025 19:02 IST
NASA’s IMAP Spacecraft Gears Up for Mission to Explore Solar System’s Edge

Photo Credit: NASA Johns Hopkins APL/Ed Whitman

NASA's IMAP mission is preparing for a 2025 launch to map the edge of the solar system

Highlights
  • IMAP will study solar wind and the heliosphere at Lagrange Point 1
  • Launch set for no earlier than September 2025 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket
  • Built by Johns Hopkins APL and led by Princeton University
Advertisement

NASA's Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) has started to get ready for the launch. It was removed from its shipping container on Thursday, May 29, after being transferred from the airlock into the high bay at the Astrotech Space Operations Facility near the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Its objective is to study the boundary of the solar system and how solar wind interacts with interstellar space. The mission is targeting launch no earlier than September 2025 from Launch Complex 39A.

About the new Mission

According to NASA's blog, the IMAP mission will orbit the Sun at a location called Lagrange Point 1 (L1), which is about one million miles from Earth towards the Sun. From this location, IMAP can measure the local solar wind and scan the distant heliosphere without background from planets and their magnetic fields. The spacecraft will use 10 scientific instruments to study and map the heliosphere, a vast magnetic bubble surrounding the Sun that protects our solar system. As a modern-day space cartographer, IMAP will enhance our understanding of heliophysics and contribute valuable insights into space weather prediction.

At NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, IMAP went through thermal vacuum testing at the X-ray and Cryogenic facility that simulates harsh conditions and dramatic temperature changes to simulate the environment during launch, on the journey toward the Sun.

Pre-Launch Preparations

NASA technicians will now begin to load the IMAP spacecraft with propellant. It will be integrated with two additional satellites: the Carruthers Geocorona Observatory and NOAA's Space Weather Follow On L1. All three spacecraft will be encapsulated together inside the protective payload fairing. Technicians then will transport the encapsulated spacecraft to a hangar at NASA Kennedy, where the team will integrate the spacecraft with its SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

IMAP is the fifth mission in NASA's Solar Terrestrial Probes program portfolio. It is led by Princeton University professor David J. McComas with an international team of 25 partner institutions. The spacecraft was built and operated from The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, IMAP, SpaceX, Solar Wind, Heliophysics, Lagrange Point, Space Weather, Falcon9, Space-Exploration, Solar Terrestrial Probes
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NxtQuantum's AI+ Nova 2 5G Alleged Live Images Surfaces Online; Shows Dual Rear Camer Unit
Redmi Pad 2 Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature 9,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

NASA’s IMAP Spacecraft Gears Up for Mission to Explore Solar System’s Edge
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Greenland's Hidden Mega-Tsunamis Confirmed by NASA's SWOT Satellite
  2. Rana Naidu Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Discover Most Powerful Cosmic Explosions Since the Big Bang
  2. NASA’s IMAP Spacecraft Gears Up for Mission to Explore Solar System’s Edge
  3. Rocket Lab Launches Private Earth-Observing Satellite Toward Orbit for BlackSky
  4. NASA’s RASSOR Robot Digs Deep into Moon Mining Future with Successful Test
  5. Europa Could Briefly Sustain Life When the Sun Becomes a Red Giant Star, Scientists Say
  6. Seismic Mystery Solved: NASA’s SWOT Satellite Detects Greenland Mega-Tsunamis
  7. MAVEN Reveals How Mars Lost Its Atmosphere and Became a Barren World
  8. Rana Naidu Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Devika and Danny, A New Telugu Drama, Is Now Streaming on Jio Hotstar
  10. Google Chrome Gets 'Highest Ever' Speedometer Score; Company Reveals Optimisations Behind Improved Performance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »