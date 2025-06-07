Devika and Danny, A New Telugu Drama, Is Now Streaming on Jio Hotstar

Devika and Danny, the latest Telugu web series, is now streaming on Jio Hotstar. In key roles, the series features Ritu Varma, Surya Vashistta, Shiva Kandukuri, and Subbaraju. The series is directed by B. Kishore, who also directed Sreekaram. At the same time, this one serves as the debut of Ritu Varma on the Telugu OTT platform. Devika and Danny is a mild yet emotional drama with a few breeze fares; as the main lead, Devika is engaged with a possessive man with controlling behavior towards Devika, and what happens next unfolds well in the show.

When and Where to Watch Devika and Danny

Devika and Danny, the latest Telugu web series, are now streaming from 6 June 2025 on Jio Hotstar.

Cast and Crew of Devika and Danny

Devika and Danny is the latest web series directed by B. Kishore and produced by Sudhakar Chaganti; the cast comprises Ritu Varma, Surya Vasistta, Siva Kandukuri, Subbaraju, Kovai Sarala, Sonya Singh, and others. The music direction is by Jay Krish, and the cinematography is by Venkat C Dilip. At the same time, the series is directed by Karthikeyan Rohini.

The Storyline of Devika and Danny

Devika, played by Ritu Varma, is a gentle and simple music teacher at a local school. She is engaged to Jaggu, a very possessive man who always controls her and is a big concern for those who associate with Devika. The priest in Devika's house predicts she will fall in love with someone else, but her family pays no heed to it. Suddenly, the entry of Danny, played by Surya Vasistta, enters Devika's life, and everything starts to shift unexpectedly. But who is Danny, and what is with everything shifting suddenly? Also, what is Durga's role in all this? So, what happens to Devika's engagement? These are a few questions that form the core of the story.

Reception

