Rana Naidu Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Rana Naidu Season 2 is back with more action, deeper emotions, and new enemies. Get ready for a darker and grittier ride.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 June 2025 12:55 IST
Photo Credit: IMDb

Rana Naidu Season 2 drops with intense action, deeper emotions, and gripping drama

Highlights
  • Rana Naidu Season 2 drops with intense action and emotional depth
  • Arjun Rampal joins the cast as a new villain, Rauf
  • More crime, betrayal, and high-stakes drama await in Season 2
Rana Naidu 2 is back with its issue-resolving, courageous, thriller and action loaded episodes. There is more grit, emotions and valour in season 2. The story continues with the powerful fixer stuck between his violent past and disturbed family ties. Rana and Daggubati, and Venkatesh Daggubati reprised their roles, and the series goes deeper into the dirty crime world, with secrets unlocked and betrayal. The high-stakes tensions of season 1, along with the new fresh takes with threats and the existing antagonist, this season is going to be more promising, which will keep the viewers glued to their seats till the climax.

When and Where to Watch Rana Naidu Season 2

You can watch season 2 of Rana Naidu on the OTT platform Netflix, from June 13, 2025. You can watch this gritty drama series at your convenience.

Trailer and Plot of Rana Naidu Season 2

The trailer of Rana Naidu Season 2 gives a glimpse of a darker world with the intensified continuation of the storyline. Rana explores himself in an attempt to close the perilous chapter of his life with one final mission. However, new challenges emerge and threaten the destruction of everything they created. A new enemy is played by Arjun Rampal with the character name Rauf, brings comes into the picture and the chaos begins in Rana Naidu's already shaky world. With the personal conflicts and rising violence, this season tells a gripping story together with the narrative covered with revenge, brutal power struggles and emotional fall.

Cast and Crew of Rana Naidu Season 2

The cast includes Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Abhishek Banerjee, Sushant Singh, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajesh Jais. The director and writer of the series is Karan Anshuman. The producer of the Rana Naidu season 2 is Sunder Aaron under the banner of Locomotive Global Production.

Reception of Rana Naidu Season 2

Rana Naidu has received blended reviews from critics and viewers with an IMDb rating of 7 out of 10. The raw language of the show, with bold scenes and gritty storytelling, made it a sizzling topic among viewers and fans. However, some felt it was heavy because of these elements.

 

