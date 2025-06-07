Technology News
Rocket Lab Launches Private Earth-Observing Satellite Toward Orbit for BlackSky

Rocket Lab successfully launches BlackSky’s Gen-3 satellite to 470 km low Earth orbit from New Zealand.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 June 2025 17:48 IST
Rocket Lab Launches Private Earth-Observing Satellite Toward Orbit for BlackSky

Photo Credit: Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket lifts off with BlackSky’s Gen-3 Earth-observing satellite

Highlights
  • Rocket Lab launches BlackSky’s Gen-3 Earth-imaging satellite to orbit
  • Electron’s “Full Stream Ahead” mission reaches 470-km circular orbit
  • Gen-3 satellite boosts BlackSky’s AI-powered geospatial capabilities
Rocket Lab successfully launched a Gen-3 Earth-observing satellite for Virginia-based BlackSky on June 2, marking another step in private-sector space imaging. The mission, named Full Stream Ahead, lifted off aboard an Electron rocket from the company's New Zealand launch complex at 7:57 p.m. EDT (11:57 a.m. NZST on June 3). The satellite is headed for a circular orbit 292 miles (470 kilometres) above Earth. Once in position, the satellite will bolster BlackSky's constellation, which provides high-resolution images and AI-powered analytics for real-time Earth intelligence operations.

Rocket Lab Expands Role in Commercial Space With 65th Electron Launch and Growing Fleet

According to Rocket Lab, this was the second of four scheduled Electron launches for BlackSky in 2025 and the 10th overall Electron flight for the company, making it the most frequently used launcher in BlackSky's deployment campaign. The Electron rocket's successful liftoff also marks the seventh mission for Rocket Lab this year and the 65th total flight. The mission contributes to the increasing importance of tiny launchers in low Earth orbit servicing of commercial satellite clients.

Designed particularly for specialist small satellite launches, the 59-foot (18-metre) Electron spacecraft has become a pillar in the commercial space sector. The Gen-3 satellite it carries will improve BlackSky's capacity to provide fast geospatial insights, which are in demand in the humanitarian, commercial, and military spheres.

The launch also highlights Rocket Lab's broader ambitions. The company is testing a suborbital Electron variant known as HASTE, designed for hypersonic vehicle testing, and is concurrently developing a much larger rocket, Neutron. Anticipated to launch later this year, Neutron targets medium-lift missions, including possible human-rated flights in the future, and seeks to be partly reusable.

With back-to-back missions and expanding vehicle capability, Rocket Lab continues to position itself as a key player in the evolving private spaceflight industry.

 

Rocket Lab Launches Private Earth-Observing Satellite Toward Orbit for BlackSky
