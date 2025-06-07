Technology News
Astronomers Discover Most Powerful Cosmic Explosions Since the Big Bang

Astronomers find extreme nuclear transients, the strongest explosions since the Big Bang.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 June 2025 20:04 IST
Astronomers Discover Most Powerful Cosmic Explosions Since the Big Bang

Photo Credit: W.M.KeckObservatory

Bright ENTs shine for years, dwarfing supernovae in energy and duration

Highlights
  • ENTs shine nearly 10x brighter than typical tidal disruption events
  • Data from Gaia and ZTF revealed years-long, powerful cosmic flares
  • Gaia18cdj released energy 25x greater than the brightest supernova
Astronomers have seen the most energetic cosmic explosions yet, a new class of eruptions termed "extreme nuclear transients" (ENTs). These rare events occur when stars at least three times more massive than our Sun are shredded by supermassive black holes. While such cataclysmic events have been known for years, recent flares detected in galactic centres revealed a brightness nearly ten times greater than typical tidal disruption events. The discovery offers new insight into black hole behaviour and energy release in the universe's most extreme environments.

Extreme Flares Detected by Gaia and ZTF Reveal Most Energetic Black Hole Events Yet

As per a June 4 Science Advances report, lead researcher Jason Hinkle of the University of Hawaii's Institute for Astronomy noticed two mysterious flares from galactic cores in 2016 and 2018, recorded by the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft. The scientists recognised them as ENTs because a third one, observed in 2020 by the Zwicky Transient Facility, has similar characteristics. These outbursts gave out more energy than supernovae did, and they lasted much longer than short bursts typically seen during tidal disruption events.

Tidal disruption events such as Gaia18cdj are associated with flares that are explosive and long-duration. These explosions are greater than 100 times as intense as supernovas and have been occurring for millions to billions of years. They make ENTs an uncommon, energetic, and long-lived event that cosmic explorers might use.

The ENTs' brightness lets astronomers focus on distant galactic centres, as well as the feeding habits of black holes in the universe's early days. "These flares are shining a light on the growth of supermassive black holes in the universe," mentioned co-author Benjamin Shappee, a Hubble fellow at IfA. Their visibility on large scales provides a statistical tool for cosmological studies in the future.

Such findings are expanding what astrophysicists know about ENTs-but researchers stress that they're not done wrapping their heads around these mysterious objects just yet. The results might also advance new models of how black holes and stars work together and how energy moves across galaxies. Given upcoming missions with better instruments, the discovery of more ENTs will help astronomers learn even more about these violent events in the cosmos.

 

Further reading: extreme nuclear transients, cosmic explosions, supernova, tidal disruption events, black holes, Gaia spacecraft, Zwicky Transient Facility, astronomy, astrophysics, space

  
