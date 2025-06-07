For those on the hunt for a budget mid-range smartphone in India, Rs. 20,000 is a very good budget to have. This price bracket proves to be a sweet spot with handsets offering a blend of decent performance, capable cameras, pleasing aesthetics, and good battery life. With 5G connectivity widely adopted in India, nearly every smartphone in this segment benefits from fast network speeds. Although the options in our sub-Rs. 15,000 list are often a good buy for those adopting smartphones for the first time or transitioning from the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment, the proper budget mid-range — under Rs. 20,000 — offers plenty of choice and great value-for-money, provided you're willing to stretch your budget a little.

In this article, we list the top smartphones in India under Rs. 20,000 for the month of June, in no particular order, to help you make an informed buying decision.

CMF Phone 2 Pro

If you value aesthetics over performance, then the CMF Phone 2 Pro is a good option to consider. It comes with a modular design that supports an interchangeable back panel, and a host of other accessories. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For optics, the CMF Phone 2 Pro sports a triple rear camera unit which comprises a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There's also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro

RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDD4x (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 (storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (telephoto) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide)

Front Cameras: 16-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh, 33W

Operating System: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.2

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beiou, USB Type-C

CMF Phone 2 Pro Price in India

CMF Phone 2 Pro launch price in India is set at Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. It is also available in an 8GB + 256GB configuration which is priced at Rs. 20,999.

The phone is offered in Black, Light Green, Orange, and White colour options and can be purchased via Flipkart, CMF India website and retail partners.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite succeeds the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in India. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

In the camera department, the phone gets a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired SuperVOOC charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 695

RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 (storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (depth)

Front Cameras: 16-megapixel

Battery: 5,500mAh, 80W

Operating System: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB variant retails for Rs. 22,999. The phone is offered in three colour options — Mega Blue, Super Silver, and Ultra Orange. It can be purchased via Amazon, the OnePlus India website, and Vijay Sales.

Realme P3

The Realme P3 is yet another handset which has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. But what's different is its chipset. A Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC powers the phone, complemented by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It has a 50-megapixel main rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

The Realme P3 also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: napdragon 6 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4x (RAM), Up to 256GB (storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (depth)

Front Cameras: 16-megapixel

Battery: 6,000mAh, 45W

Operating System: Android 15-based realme UI 6.0

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, USB Type-C

Realme P3 Price in India

Realme P3 5G price in India begins at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The handset is offered in Comet Grey, Nebula Pink, and Space Silver colour options.

It can be purchased via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store, and other retail stores.

Oppo K13

The Oppo K13 is the newest handset in the Oppo K-series. It comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

In the camera department, Oppo has equipped the K13 with a dual camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It also features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset packs a 7,000mAh battery which can be charged at 80W.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 (storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (depth)

Front Cameras: 16-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 80W

Operating System: Android 15-based ColorOS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C

Oppo K13 Price in India

Oppo K13 price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB RAM and storage option. Its 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. The phone comes in Icy Purple and Prism Black colourways and is available for purchase via Oppo India website and Flipkart.

Tecno Pova Curve

The last option on our list is also the newest – Tecno Pova Curve. The phone sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Tecno Pova Curve boasts a dual camera unit led by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, it has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset houses a 5,500mAh battery alongside 45W charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch full HD+ curved AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (RAM), 128GB UFS 2.2 (storage)

Rear Cameras: 64-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (portrait)

Front Cameras: 13-megapixel

Battery: 5,500mAh, 45W

Operating System: Android 15-based HiOS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB Type-C

Tecno Pova Curve is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB RAM and storage model. Meanwhile,the handset's 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone is offered in Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Neon Cyan shades and can be purchased via Flipkart and offline retail stores.