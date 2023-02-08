Technology News

WazirX Accuses Binance of Spreading False Claims as Tussle Between Crypto Firms Intensifies

The feud between these two crypto exchanges has been going on since August last year.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 8 February 2023 18:01 IST
WazirX Accuses Binance of Spreading False Claims as Tussle Between Crypto Firms Intensifies

Photo Credit: WazirX

For WazirX, Binance has been in the wrong since it denied owning the former last year

Highlights
  • Binance claimed to have bought WazirX, but denied last year
  • The denial has stirred a tussle between the two exchanges
  • While Binance is an international exchange, WazirX is popular in India

Binance and WazirX's ongoing corporate battle has taken a swing towards a new dramatic controversy this week. WazirX on Wednesday, February 8, accused Binance of spreading false and misleading information against it in the market. The development comes just some days after Binance said it has cut-off its ties with WazirX citing unfulfillment of desired negotiations from WazirX's end as the primary reason. The feud between these two crypto exchanges has been going on since August last year and is only intensifying with time.

“WazirX users do not have to be concerned about Binance's announcement. Users can continue to trade, deposit, and withdraw their funds as usual,” Binance, on February 3, published a blog post saying that it had decided to ban WazirX from using its services.

Binance has alleged that its ultimatum to WazirX to retract its statements have gone unanswered, leading it to sever all ties with the latter.

“Zanmai has made a series of misleading claims related to Binance's alleged role in and responsibility for operating the WazirX exchange. The false and misleading narrative put forth to the public misrepresented Binance as maintaining control over WazirX users' assets, user activity, and the platform's operations. The reality is that Binance provided Zanmai wallet services only as a tech solution for their operations of the WazirX exchange. Binance has never managed or controlled WazirX's operations, including in relation to users' assets and user activity,” Binance said in its post.

As for WazirX, Binance has been in the wrong since it denied owning the former.

Binance had claimed in a November 2019 blog that it had acquired WazirX. Last year, however, Zhao claimed that the transaction of acquiring Wazirx “was never completed”.

This development unfolded into a series of arguments exchanged between the honchos of both the exchanges on Twitter.

WazirX has hit back at Binance saying, “The allegations made by Binance in their blog are false and unsubstantiated. As far as Binance's actions are concerned, we are taking the necessary steps to seek recourse and protect our legal rights.”

In January this year, WazirX announced this week that it holds $285 million (roughly Rs. 2,320 crore) in its reserves. At the time, it came to light that of the total user assets, around 92 percent are held on Binance wallets, making for $259.07 million (roughly Rs. 2,120 crore).

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, WazirX, Binance, False Lies, Crypto Firms
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Buds Ace With Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched: All Details
Featured video of the day
OnePlus 11 5G Review: The One to Beat?

Related Stories

WazirX Accuses Binance of Spreading False Claims as Tussle Between Crypto Firms Intensifies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Is Rolling Out Its True 5G Services in These 10 Cities
  2. Fire-Boltt Dagger Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  4. 5G Services Now Available Across 238 Cities in India: MoS Devusinh Chauhan
  5. iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian Variant's AnTuTu Score Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Realme GT 3 India Launch Teased, May Support 240W Fast Charging
  7. OnePlus 11R 5G First Impressions: New 'Value' Flagship
  8. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Up to 39 Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  9. OnePlus 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. This is When the Nothing Phone 2 May Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Google AI Chatbot Bard Caught Providing Inaccurate Information in Company Ad
  2. Zypp Electric Raises $25 Million Funding, Aims to Expand to Mumbai, Chennai by 2025
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Up to 21 Percent Faster Than Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Performance Benchmarks: Report
  4. Realme GT 3 Teased to Launch in India Soon, May Support 240W Fast Charging
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Still Includes GOS Performance Toggle, Reportedly Gets New Charging Bypass Feature
  6. Xiaomi 12 Pro Receives Android 13 Update Along With MIUI 14: All Details
  7. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Spotted on China's 3C Certification Website, Could Launch As Poco X5 GT Globally: Report
  8. Overwatch 2 Season 3 to Bring Dating Simulator, One-Punch Man Skin, and More
  9. WazirX Accuses Binance of Spreading False Claims as Tussle Between Crypto Firms Intensifies
  10. OnePlus Buds Ace With Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.