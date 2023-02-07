CoinDCX crypto exchange has appointed Sridhar Govardhan as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) to monitor its cybersecurity readiness. Govardhan previously served as the vice president and head of information security at Flipkart. The firm is looking to drive engagement with a focus on providing advanced security measures. Govardhan has previously overseen security cybersecurity measures for Wipro and Infosys. The crypto industry recently witnessed the exit of several investors after promising projects fell prey to hack attacks and dramatically collapsed.

As part of his key responsibilities, Govardhan will serve as the Information Security Liaisons' leader and head the Information Security Advisory Committee to promote information security throughout the exchange's ecosystem. “I am thrilled to be a part of this dynamic sector and strengthen CoinDCX's security posture to contribute to the industry's growing information security landscape, especially as crypto paves the way for the future of the Internet. By developing and implementing the best-in-class safety solutions, aimed at giving CoinDCX the first-mover advantage, we will be enhancing the security credentials of the entire ecosystem,” said the new CISO of CoinDCX in a prepared statement.

The exchange says it aims to cater to its users' demands of ensuring top notch security against hack attacks and vulnerabilities that can expose them to financial risks and losses. “We are building, and this demands greater transparency and security. Sridhar will lead our efforts in designing and maintaining an efficient corporate information security framework and build a multi-tiered security architecture at par with global standards,” said Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-founder, CoinDCX.

In a recent report, Chainalysis said that last year was the worst on record for cryptocurrency heists, with hackers stealing as much as $3.8 billion (nearly Rs. 31,100 crore). Under the circumstances, CoinDCX is looking to ensure its customers that they could experiment with crypto, while being safe in terms of online transactions.

The exchange also recently launched a crypto awareness initiative named ‘Namaste Web3' for Indian industries and investors.

