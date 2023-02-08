Technology News
  OnePlus Buds Ace With Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched: All Details

OnePlus Buds Ace With Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched: All Details

OnePlus Buds Ace price is set at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 3,000)

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 February 2023 17:48 IST
OnePlus Buds Ace With Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: OnePlus China

OnePlus Buds Ace also offers 47ms ultra-low latency mode for gaming

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Ace support active noise cancellation
  • The earbuds have an IP55 dust and waterproof rating
  • OnePlus Buds Ace features an in-ear design

OnePlus launched its latest pair of earbuds alongside OnePlus Ace 2 on February 7, 2023. Dubbed OnePlus Buds Ace, the new truly wireless (TWS) earbuds from the company with up to 36 hours of battery life, ANC noise reduction, a 12.4mm dynamic audio driver, a dedicated dynamic bass system and more. It comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 and 7ms ultra-low latency mode for gaming as well. The earbuds also have an IP55 dust and waterproof rating.

OnePlus Buds Ace price, availability

The price of the new OnePlus Buds Ace is set at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 3,000) in China. They are currently available for pre-order on the OnePlus online store for just CNY 239 (roughly Rs. 2,900). The wireless earbuds are sold in Open Black, and Monologue (translated) colour options.

These TWS earbuds from OnePlus will go for sale in China on February 13.

OnePlus Buds Ace specifications, features

The OnePlus Buds Ace earbuds carry a similar design as the OnePus Nord Buds. However, they have received notable upgrades over their predecessor such as ANC support, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, 12.4mm dynamic drivers, and 47ms ultra-low latency for gaming.

OnePlus' latest TWS earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a moving coil unit. The earbuds feature dual microphones and an AI noise-reduction feature for phone calls. They have an IP55 rating for dust and water-resistance and come with support for the AAC codec and Dolby Atmos.

The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 36 hours of battery life in the case without ANC, and 27 hours with ANC enabled. The earbuds also support fast charging that offers 5 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge, but the case doesn't support wireless charging. The earbuds are powered by a 41 mAh battery each, the charging case has a 480 mAh battery, according to OnePlus.

Furthermore, the earbuds measure 27.5x21.05x24.4mm and weigh 4.7g each, the charging case measures 67.99x28.9x35.5mm with a weight of 37.5g.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Buds Ace True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds Ace True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: OnePlus Buds Ace, OnePlus, OnePlus Buds Ace features
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
OnePlus Buds Ace With Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched: All Details
