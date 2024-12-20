Technology News
English Edition

WazirX Restructuring Plan Heads to Court in January; Risk of Liquidation If Rejected

WazirX lost over $230 million (roughly Rs. 1,900 Crore) in a hack on July 18.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2024 19:23 IST
WazirX Restructuring Plan Heads to Court in January; Risk of Liquidation If Rejected

Photo Credit: WazirX

The Singapore Court will hear WazirX’s scheme on January 22, 2025

Highlights
  • WazirX’s stolen funds still remain untraced and unrecovered
  • The scheme needs at least 75 percent favouring votes from creditors
  • The hacker(s) responsible for WazirX hack remain unidentified
Advertisement

WazirX users affected by the July hacking incident may face a longer wait for clarity on compensation. In a recent update, Zettai announced plans to present its proposed financial restructuring scheme to the Singapore Court on January 22, 2025. Zettai, the Singapore-registered entity managing WazirX's crypto assets, oversees the Indian exchange, which lost over $230 million (roughly Rs. 1,900 crore) in the July 18 attack. Since the hack, WazirX has yet to fully restore its services and continues to face intense criticism on social media.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Zettai confirmed it is awaiting Singapore Court approval to present its restructuring scheme to creditors. This means WazirX creditors may have to wait at least another month before any compensation is disbursed.

If the court allows the proposal to proceed, the scheme will require at least 75 percent approval from creditors to take effect. Only with this majority vote will the restructuring plan be implemented.

Amid mounting criticism, WazirX has disabled comments on its posts on X.

Zettai has highlighted that if creditors reject the proposed restructuring scheme, liquidation remains the only alternative for WazirX.

Emphasising that approval of the scheme is the quickest path for creditors to recover funds, Zettai stated, “Under a liquidation, the earliest that creditors can receive a distribution is in two-to-three years which is also likely to be lower in recovery due to costs of the liquidation.”

If liquidation becomes necessary, WazirX must first resolve its ongoing dispute with Binance, a matter the company describes as confidential and uncertain. The WazirX-Binance dispute began around 2021 when both parties initially stated that Binance had acquired WazirX. However, in 2022, Binance denied completing the acquisition, while WazirX maintained that Binance was its owner. This ambiguity has persisted for nearly two years and could take additional time to resolve.

As a result, WazirX creditors face a wait time ranging from two months to three or more years before receiving compensation.

Key Details of WazirX's Planned Restructuring Scheme

As part of its restructuring plan, WazirX intends to issue recovery tokens to its creditors. These tokens can be traded in the market during the ongoing bull run, where BTC is fluctuating between $97,000 (roughly Rs. 82.6 lakh) and $108,000 (roughly Rs. 91.7 lakh).

Earlier this month, the exchange stated that, “under its planned scheme the net available liquid funds, which currently represent over 100 percent of the USD value of liabilities as on 18th July 2024, will be disbursed to scheme creditors in the proportionate token balances held in their portfolio, ensuring they benefit from the ongoing crypto bull run.”

The exchange has yet to provide detailed information about the scheme, which is expected to be disclosed after January 22, 2025. However, it stated that if the scheme is approved, initial fund distributions would begin within 10 business days.

Five months after the hack, the stolen funds from WazirX accounts remain untraced and unrecovered. In November, WazirX founder Nischal Shetty announced plans to develop India's first decentralized exchange within the next twelve months.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, WazirX, Singapore, Zettai, Liquidation, Binance Dispute
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Patent Application Hints at Flagship Smartphone With Curved Screens

Related Stories

WazirX Restructuring Plan Heads to Court in January; Risk of Liquidation If Rejected
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Pro Review: A Great Package With Stellar Cameras
  2. Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro Should Be in Your Cart. Here's Why!
  3. How to Change Address in Aadhaar Card Online for Free?
  4. Lenovo Could Debut World's First Laptop With Rollable Screen at CES 2025
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE May Launch Soon in India With 2 Variants
  6. WhatsApp Brings New Calling Effects and Animations Ahead of New Year
  7. OTT Releases This Week (Dec 16-Dec 21): Girls will be Girls, Zebra, and More
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Tipped to Get Big RAM Boost
  9. Worldcoin Must Delete All Iris Scanning Data From Users in Spain, Germany
#Latest Stories
  1. Daalcheeni OTT Release Date: Odia Drama to Stream on AAO NXT from December 28
  2. Worldcoin Ordered to Delete All Iris Scanning Data From Users in Spain, Germany 
  3. FAST Telescope Detects New Pulsar PSR J1922+37 in Open Cluster NGC 6791
  4. Here's How to Play Squid Game on Google Search Ahead of Season 2 Premiere
  5. Microsoft Previews Real-Time Translation in Live Captions for AMD and Intel Copilot+ PCs
  6. OnePlus 13R Confirmed to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset
  7. WazirX Restructuring Plan Heads to Court in January; Risk of Liquidation If Rejected
  8. Alien Plant Fossil Discovered Near Utah, Cannot Be Linked to Any Known Plant Family
  9. Samsung Announces Discounts on Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Series, More
  10. Vivo Pad 4 Pro Key Features Tipped; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »