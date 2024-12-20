Technology News
Samsung Patent Application Hints at Flagship Smartphone With Curved Screens

Samsung's switch to a flat display with the Galaxy S24 Ultra might be short-lived.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 20 December 2024 18:28 IST
Samsung Patent Application Hints at Flagship Smartphone With Curved Screens

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (pictured) was the last S series models feature a curved display

  • Samsung has filed a patent application for a new curved display design
  • The curved display is shown to feature a new barrier material
  • Samsung could improve the durability of its curved smartphone displays
Samsung has filed a patent application for new display technology that could enable the company to introduce flagship smartphone models, equipped with a curved display. The technology described by the company in the application filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), suggests that the company has found a way to improve the durability of these screens. The document also describes a system that could reduce the number of screens that are damaged when the smartphones are assembled.

Samsung Could Use Reinforced Structure for Smartphone With Curved Display

In a patent application filed in June that was recently published on the USPTO website (via MSPoweruser), Samsung describes technology to produce a curved display for a smartphone. The handset in the drawings used in the patent appears to resemble the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its predecessor, down to the S Pen (Fig. 2), which is also seen in a housing located on the bottom edge.

samsung curved display patent uspto 1 inline samsung patent

Samsung's patent document contains drawings with an S Pen
Photo Credit: USPTO/ Samsung

 

This year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a flat display along with an anti-reflective coating. However, the company's new patent application hints that it could eventually return to producing flagship smartphones with curved screens.

The patent application looks to tackle an important issue with curved displays — durability. According to the company, using two sealing layers as well as a separate "blocking" section can prevent the sealant that is used to hold the screen in place from spilling.

The first sealing layer described in the patent application is located between the screen and the housing, while the second sealing layer is found between the housing and the outer shell. Samsung also describes the use of a "connection hole" between these two sealing areas, and near the buffer area.

samsung curved display patent uspto 2 inline samsung patent

Samsung's patent document shows the edges its curved display
Photo Credit: USPTO/ Samsung

 

The connection hole would be filled with a material that would connect the two sealing layers, while the blocking section that is found between the buffer area and the connection hole would prevent the filling material from spilling over. This could lower the number of screens affected by leakage during the process of assembling the company's smartphones.

According to recent leaks, it seems unlikely that the company's Galaxy S25 series of smartphones will be equipped with curved displays. In fact, it is not possible to predict whether Samsung will use the technology described in the patent application in an upcoming flagship smartphone. However, it suggests that the company is working to overcome challenges associated with developing smartphones with curved displays.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
ChatGPT App for macOS Support Expanded to Apple Notes and Other Third-Party Apps

