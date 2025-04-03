Technology News
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Faces Loss Alongside Most Altcoins Following Trump’s Tariff Decision  

Bitcoin price on global platforms is currently at $83,577 (roughly Rs. 71.5 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2025 14:12 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Faces Loss Alongside Most Altcoins Following Trump's Tariff Decision  

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ash_Ismail

At present, the market valuation stands at $2.67 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,28,64,130 crore)

Highlights
  • Monero, Uniswap saw losses
  • Status, Flex logged minor gains
  • Macroeconomic changes are affecting crypto market  
The crypto market momentum appears to have slowed down after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs. On Wednesday, April 3, Bitcoin reflected a price drop of around two percent on international exchanges. Bitcoin price currently stands at $83,577 (roughly Rs. 71.5 lakh) on global platforms, according to CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin price logged a minor loss to trade within the range of $86,387 (roughly Rs. 74 lakh) and $87,558 (roughly Rs. 75 lakh).

“The US imposed 10 percent base tariffs on all countries, along with different slabs on different countries. Bitcoin faced volatility after President Trump's ‘Liberation Day' tariff announcements. The asset was gaining strength and surged above $88,000 (roughly Rs. 75.3 lakh) but dropped below $84,000 (roughly Rs. 71.9 lakh). The market sentiments continue to remain fearful,” the CoinDCX market desk told Gadgets 360.

Ether dropped in price by 1.60 percent on foreign exchanges to trade at $1,830 (roughly Rs. 1.56 lakh). On Indian exchanges, the asset recorded a price dip of under two percent to trade at $1,930 (roughly Rs. 1.65 lakh).

“The whole crypto market is bleeding in red with most of the prominent altcoins having collapsed. Ether is facing bearish trends. Crypto markets, already prone to macroeconomic change, responded violently to the tariff news. The repercussions demonstrate how external policy decisions still influence the direction of the crypto market in unexpected ways,” said Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed majority altcoins trading in losses.

These include Solana, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Cardano, Avalanche, and Polkadot.

Chainlink, Avalanche, Stellar, Litecoin, and Uniswap also tumbled over the last day.

The overall crypto market cap slipped by 1.68 percent in the last 24 hours. At present, the valuation of the sector stands at $2.67 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,28,64,130 crore), shows CoinMarketCap. The dominance of Bitcoin and Ether on the crypto market stands at over 61 and around eight percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Litecoin, Cosmos, Iota, Status, and Braintrust managed to register minor profits in the otherwise slowed down market.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Cybercriminals Offer Access to 'Lucid' Phishing Platform to Target iPhone, Android Phones in 88 Countries

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Faces Loss Alongside Most Altcoins Following Trump’s Tariff Decision  
