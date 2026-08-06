Technology News
English Edition

Western Union Introduces Stablecoin Transfers Via Visa Network and Stablecard

New wallet enables users to hold, send, and spend USDPT across multiple countries.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 19:33 IST
Western Union Introduces Stablecoin Transfers Via Visa Network and Stablecard

Photo Credit: Unsplash/appshunter.io

Stablecard lets users receive remittances and spend USDPT through Visa's network

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Stablecard launches in 37 countries with wider rollout planned
  • Users can receive remittances directly into USDPT wallets
  • Visa card supports spending through Apple Pay and Google Pay
Advertisement

Western Union has teamed up with Rain, an infrastructure platform for stablecoins, to introduce Stablecard, a digital wallet that includes a Visa card, which will allow people to store and spend a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. This has marked one of the company's biggest moves into blockchain-based payments. Western Union announced in a news release that Stablecard enables users to store, receive, transfer, and spend USDPT, a US dollar-backed stablecoin offered on the Solana network through Anchorage Digital Bank. The introduction of the product marks Western Union's move to increase its footprint in the international remittances market in the middle of rising popularity of stablecoins.

New Wallet Expands Stablecoin-Based Cross-Border Payment Services

As per the news release by Western Union, StableCard went live in 37 countries, with the company targeting an increase in its reach to more than 60 countries by the end of the year. Users will be able to accept money transfers from Western Union straight into a USDPT wallet, transfer the money into any crypto wallets and exchanges that accept it, and use their wallets at any Visa-enabled merchant locations worldwide, including through Apple Pay and Google Pay. 

This product targets those who receive remittances and consumers in countries with fluctuating local currencies, as it allows them to store their savings in a digital currency backed by dollars and pay using existing payment systems. The Stablecard has been made user-friendly by Western Union in order to make it easy for everyone to understand and use, especially those who receive remittances and are regular consumers looking for more flexibility in spending their money.

The release also included a statement by Devin McGranahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Union, which stated that, “Stablecard represents the next step in making global financial services more accessible to our customers [...] By combining the stability of a dollar-backed digital asset with the scale of Western Union's global network and Visa's acceptance footprint, we're giving consumers a new way to hold value, move money and spend confidently across borders.”

In May, a US dollar-denominated USDPT stablecoin was rolled out by Western Union on the Solana blockchain, as the firm enters into blockchain-based payments and on-chain settlements for its global remittance network. The company said that it plans to expand this stablecoin to more than 40 countries in 2026. Since the passage of the stablecoin-friendly GENIUS Act in July 2025, major payment companies have shown interest in stablecoins. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Western Union, Visa, crypto payments, stabecoin
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Get an Extended Look on Netflix on August 27, Rockstar Announces

Related Stories

Western Union Introduces Stablecoin Transfers Via Visa Network and Stablecard
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K200 Series Name Hinted Ahead of K100 Launch
  2. Samsung Introduces ISOCELL HPC 200-Megapixel Sensor With DeepPix Technology
  3. iQOO Z11 Confirmed to Launch in India With This Chipset
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  5. What Does GTA 6's Exclusive Premiere on Netflix Mean for Gaming?
  6. Google Pixel 11 Series HiLight Feature Might Support These Colours
  7. Here's When the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Will Launch: See Expected Specs
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Refrigerators from Haier, LG, Samsung and More Brands
  2. Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HPC Camera Sensor Announced With Better HDR and Low-Light Performance
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Revealed in Fresh Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. iQOO Z11 Colourways, Key Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chipset
  5. Pova AI Buds Pro India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  6. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Launch Date Announced as Key Specifications, Features Surface Online
  7. Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition Now Available on Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Says More Galaxy Z Flip Users Are Upgrading to Galaxy Z Fold 8
  9. Google Pixel 11 Series HiLight Feature to Reportedly Support Multiple Colours; Might Let Users Assign Colours to Callers
  10. Redmi K200 Series Could Replace K110, Executive Hints Ahead of K100 Series Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »