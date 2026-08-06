Western Union Introduces Stablecoin Transfers Via Visa Network and Stablecard

Western Union has teamed up with Rain, an infrastructure platform for stablecoins, to introduce Stablecard, a digital wallet that includes a Visa card, which will allow people to store and spend a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. This has marked one of the company's biggest moves into blockchain-based payments. Western Union announced in a news release that Stablecard enables users to store, receive, transfer, and spend USDPT, a US dollar-backed stablecoin offered on the Solana network through Anchorage Digital Bank. The introduction of the product marks Western Union's move to increase its footprint in the international remittances market in the middle of rising popularity of stablecoins.

New Wallet Expands Stablecoin-Based Cross-Border Payment Services

As per the news release by Western Union, StableCard went live in 37 countries, with the company targeting an increase in its reach to more than 60 countries by the end of the year. Users will be able to accept money transfers from Western Union straight into a USDPT wallet, transfer the money into any crypto wallets and exchanges that accept it, and use their wallets at any Visa-enabled merchant locations worldwide, including through Apple Pay and Google Pay.

This product targets those who receive remittances and consumers in countries with fluctuating local currencies, as it allows them to store their savings in a digital currency backed by dollars and pay using existing payment systems. The Stablecard has been made user-friendly by Western Union in order to make it easy for everyone to understand and use, especially those who receive remittances and are regular consumers looking for more flexibility in spending their money.

The release also included a statement by Devin McGranahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Union, which stated that, “Stablecard represents the next step in making global financial services more accessible to our customers [...] By combining the stability of a dollar-backed digital asset with the scale of Western Union's global network and Visa's acceptance footprint, we're giving consumers a new way to hold value, move money and spend confidently across borders.”

In May, a US dollar-denominated USDPT stablecoin was rolled out by Western Union on the Solana blockchain, as the firm enters into blockchain-based payments and on-chain settlements for its global remittance network. The company said that it plans to expand this stablecoin to more than 40 countries in 2026. Since the passage of the stablecoin-friendly GENIUS Act in July 2025, major payment companies have shown interest in stablecoins.