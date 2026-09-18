Google could be preparing a new privacy-focused feature for Gemini Live that would let users use video input without retaining the interaction for future reference. An APK teardown of the Google app has uncovered references to an “Ephemeral Video Mode in Live”, suggesting that Gemini Live could eventually support a temporary mode for video sessions. The feature has not been announced by Google, and the available code offers limited details about how it would work.

Google Gemini Live Could Get Ephemeral Video Mode

According to an Android Authority report, references to the feature were found in version 17.59.17.sa.arm64 of the Google app for Android. The teardown reportedly found two strings pointing to an “Ephemeral Video Mode in Live”. One of them reportedly describes the option as enabling ephemeral mode for video input during Live sessions. The report also notes that “Robin” is Google's internal codename for Gemini, suggesting that the references are related to the AI service.

Based on the strings, the report suggests that Gemini Live could eventually allow users to use video input temporarily during a conversation. Such a mode could potentially prevent the video interaction from being retained after the session, although the available code does not explain how the feature would handle the data.

The report also points to a possible connection with Gemini's temporary chats. While Gemini already supports temporary conversations, the aforementioned report notes that the feature does not currently work with Gemini Live. It speculates that the reported video mode could offer a similar option for Live sessions, though there is no confirmation of this from the code.

For now, the two strings are the only indication of Google's plans for an ephemeral mode in Gemini Live. The report notes that there is not enough information to determine how the feature would handle session data or whether it will be released publicly, and Google could change its implementation before launch.