TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has tightened its framework for tackling unsolicited commercial communications by adding AI-based methods to identify suspected spam and introducing new rules for automated commercial calls. The revised regulations require telecom operators to share information about numbers linked to suspected spam activity and allow further checks when multiple numbers associated with a sender are flagged. The framework also sets requirements for automated calls, introduces a termination charge for certain A2P calls, gives consumers an appeal mechanism and places new restrictions on call-management applications.

TRAI Adds AI-Based Detection to Anti-Spam Rules

TRAI said telecom operators will use AI-based methods to identify numbers that show a high likelihood of spam activity and share information about them with other providers. The revised process allows operators to take stronger action when several numbers linked to the same sender raise spam concerns.

If operators flag five or more such numbers within 10 days, they can start KYC re-verification and physical verification of the sender. Further action can include blocking outgoing services, while repeated violations can lead to disconnection.

The changes also cover automated commercial calls. TRAI defines Application-to-Person calls as those made through an application, software system or automated platform without a person directly dialling the number. The definition includes autodialled calls, robocalls, pre-recorded messages and calls that use artificial or recorded voices.

Businesses and other entities that use A2P calling systems will have to declare the service to their telecom provider and provide the numbers used for these calls. If they fail to declare an A2P call, TRAI will treat it as unsolicited commercial communication.

The new rules also introduce a termination charge of up to 5 paise per minute for A2P calls. TRAI will exempt calls made through numbering series designated for regulated commercial communications, along with calls that the authority specifically authorises.

For consumers, the amended framework introduces an appeal mechanism against relevant actions taken under the anti-spam rules. TRAI has also added safeguards to prevent the misuse of commercial headers and content templates.

Call-management apps will have to follow restrictions when handling calls from designated numbering series. They cannot blanket-block, filter or label calls as spam if they originate from the 140xx, 1600xx or 1601xx series.