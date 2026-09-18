Mivi One 5G is confirmed to launch in India next week and will go on sale through Flipkart. Ahead of its debut, the brand is teasing key features of the upcoming handset. The latest teasers reveal the camera specifications. The company has also outlined a dedicated post-purchase customer care programme. The Mivi One 5G is confirmed to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G chipset. It will be launched in three colourways.

Mivi One 5G Camera Details Teased

Latest teasers shared by Mivi on X confirm that the Mivi One 5G features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Details regarding the secondary sensor are currently under wraps.

A dual camera with main character energy, catching everything you'd otherwise miss.#MiviOne5G pic.twitter.com/2tpPc1qt5b — Mivi (@MiviOfficial) September 16, 2026

Mivi has also revealed its Mivi Care+ after-sales programme for the One 5G. The after-sales service package includes a complimentary one-year standard warranty. The brand claims that it will provide services across over 500 authorised service hubs in India. The company is promising a seven-day replacement policy for the upcoming phone.

The brand says customers can track the digital service through a dedicated Mivi Care+ mobile application. It claims that it will offer free doorstep service pickup and return delivery for Mivi One 5G smartphones in over 19,000 PIN codes.

The Mivi One 5G is scheduled to launch in India on September 24. It will be sold exclusively via Flipkart, and a dedicated landing page for the device is currently live on the e-commerce platform. It will be released in Burgundy, Blue, and Green colour options. It will ship with Android 16.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G chipset will power the Mivi One 5G, though the exact processor variant is yet to be announced. It is likely to be launched at the Rs. 15,000 price point.

The Mivi One 5G is the first smartphone from Mivi. The company already offers earphones, soundbars, and other audio products.